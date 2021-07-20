Tokyo 2020: Two members of Mexico's Olympics baseball team test positive for Covid-19 - Federation
- The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, have been isolated from the rest of the team and more tests are being conducted, it said.
Two members of Mexico's Olympic baseball team have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team hotel before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the federation said.
(More details awaited)
