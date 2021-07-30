Tokyo Olympics Day 7 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule in Olympics today

India would fancy their chances of a medal finish as they gear up for Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics. While all eyes would be on archer Deepika Kumari, shuttler PV Sindhu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain to take a step closer to ensuring medals for India, it's also finally time to Indian athletics to make its presence felt at the Olympic Games. Sprinter Dutee Chand will be in action, and as will the likes of Avinash Sable and MP Jabir. Hockey returns as both men's and women's team face quality opponents.

Here is India's schedule on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics:

Archery

Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00am IST.

Athletics

Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17am IST.

M P Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27am IST.

Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45am IST Start.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42pm IST.

Badminton

P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15pm IST.

Boxing

Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18am IST.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48am IST.

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2pm IST.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00am IST.

Hockey

India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15am IST.

India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00pm IST.

Sailing

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35am IST.

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35am IST.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05am IST.

Shooting

Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid: 5:30am IST.