Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar's discus throw bronze put on hold after protest over disability classification

Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar fetched a bronze in Discus Throw T52 event on Sunday at the Tokyo Paralympics. However, the decision was put on hold following a protest over his disability classification.

As reported by news agency PTI, it was not clear on what grounds the classification has been challenged. Vinod's classification in F52, which is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, was done on August 22 by the organisers.

“Results of this event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of 30th August,” read a statement from the Games organisers.

India's Chef de Mission Gursharan Singh told PTI that Vinod’s medal stands for now.

“There was a protest from one country or may be more than one, we don't know as it can't be revealed, that there could be issues on the classification done on Vinod before the start of Paralympics,” Singh said.

“Vinod’s result, that is his bronze, still stands and a decision is unlikely to come today as it is very late now. It’s expected tomorrow,” he added.

With a throw of 19.91m, Vinod set a new Asian record. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz bagged the top honours with a best attempt of 20.02m. Croatian athlete Velimir Šandor took home silver by registering the best effort of 19.98m.

