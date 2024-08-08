Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from gold medal bout at Paris Olympics: 10 questions and 10 answers by Viren Rasquinha

Former Indian hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha issued a personal statement on Thursday after seasoned wrestler Vinesh Phogat bid adieu to her international wrestling career. A cruel twist of fate ended Vinesh's lifelong Olympic dream at the Paris Games 2024 yesterday. A day after showcasing her career-best performance at the grandest stage, the 29-year-old was disqualified for being 100gm overweight in the build-up to her 50kg category gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh Phogat of India reacts after winning the match against Yui Susaki of Japan(REUTERS)

After the ace grappler was disqualified from her gold medal bout, much has been said about Vinesh and the Indian contingent. Breaking his silence after Vinesh's heartbreaking exit from the Summer Games, Rasquinha said that Vinesh and the team working with the ace wrestler are devastated following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. Sharing a lengthy note on X, the former Indian hockey captain answered 10 questions about Vinesh’s Olympic saga.

1. Why is Vinesh fighting in 50 kgs weight category when her normal weight is 55kgs?

Almost all wrestlers the world over fight in a weight category 3-4 kgs below their normal weight. Vinesh was wrestling in the 53 kgs weight category for the last 5-6 years. She had an ACL Surgery on 17th Aug 2023 and during the rehab period, Antim Panghal won the quota for India in the 53 kgs weight category. A country can only send one wrestler per Olympic category if they seal a quota. Post her return to play, Vinesh would have ideally liked to compete in the 53kg category itself, which was her regular weight category. Vinesh requested for transparency on trial dates. However, there was no clarity on the same. So, she decided to go in the 50kg category and won the quota in the Olympic qualifiers. As you all saw, her choice was right and she did so well in this weight beating the Olympic and World Champion Susaki of Japan and two other wrestlers to make it to the final.

2. Why give weight on two days?

This is as per UWW Rules. You have to weigh within your weight category on both days.

3. If Vinesh made the weight on day 1, what was the problem on day 2?

When Vinesh made weight on day 1, she had to have a planned recovery meal post weigh in to regain some strength. Her weight bounced to 52.7 due to rehydration (even with a very tiny meal). This is also because weight loss is mainly by dehydration. So, the challenge was to now lose that 2.7 kgs until 7.15am the next morning (about 12 hours). Her semi-final final bout got over around 7pm Paris time.

4. Could Vinesh and the team have done anything more? Could they have planned weight management better?

The team did everything possible. You cannot practice this in advance as constant weight control for wrestlers puts their health at severe risk and hampers training which is better at an optimum weight as per medical advice. Vinesh and the team did everything possible to try and make weight on day 2. The doctor, nutritionist, coach, CMO, CDM and everyone was with her throughout the night. She did not sleep even for 1 minute all night. She pushed herself to the limits to make weight. Unfortunately, she just missed the mark.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

5. Is there any possibility of sabotage?

Zero chance.

6. Is there any possibility of appeal by IOA?

That is for IOA to take it up with higher authorities.

7. Is there any possibility of legal remedy?

We are exploring those options but can't say as of now as l am not an expert on this.

8. Was it an option to not go for the weigh in and say that she was injured?

Not an option. A player cannot declare herself unfit or sick. This has to be certified by the tournament doctor. If the player misses the weigh in, then the player gets disqualified.

9. Could we have asked for more time since it was only a matter of 100 grams?

The CMO, CDM strongly requested the officials for this but no leeway was given in this regard.

10. Couldn't Vinesh have cut off her hair?

She cut off her hair in the morning before the weigh-in.

Heartbroken Vinesh announces retirement

Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling after the Indian grappler was disqualified from the women's 50kg competition at the Paris Olympics. The winner of three Commonwealth Games gold medals was set to take on Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal. However, Vinesh was found to be 100 grams over the 50kg limit. Appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the disqualification, Phogat also demanded a joint silver at the Paris Games.