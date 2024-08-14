Vinesh Phogat's family tensed after CAS verdict delayed, tired of 'waiting 4-5 days' but ready for 'gold-medal welcome'

The wait for Vinesh Phogat's plea for a silver medal continues as the Court of Arbitration for Sports has delayed its verdict till August 16, but the family of the Indian wrestler, especially Uncle Mahavir Phogat has optimistic that the decision will go in their favour. Vinesh, who had notched up a couple of big wins in the women's 50kg event, reached the final of the Paris Olympics to be assured of at least a silver medal. However, on the morning of the gold medal bout, she was disqualified for being 100gms over 50kg, resulting in her being stripped off the competition and ranked last. The decision, considered harsh by many, led to Vinesh challenging the decision – the wrestler's case taken up by Harish Salve – by the United World Wrestling. Vinesh Phogat awaits her fate.(Getty)

The initial verdict, expected on Saturday, August 10, was postponed to Tuesday, August 13. As the nation waited anxiously, it was announced at 9:30 PM that the decision would be delayed further, with the final call now anticipated on August 16. This prolonged uncertainty has tested the patience of the Phogat family, who are growing weary of the wait. However, the continued delays suggest that this may no longer be an open and shut case, bolstering their belief that Vinesh's hopes for a silver medal remain alive.

Vinesh left the Games Village on Monday, August 12, following the conclusion of the Olympics on Sunday. According to RevSportz, although Vinesh has returned to India, no photos of her arrival at the airport have surfaced. Despite this, Mahavir Phogat has assured that Vinesh will receive a hero's welcome, with the family eagerly preparing a reception worthy of a gold medallist for their daughter

"We have been waiting for this decision for the last 4-5 days and the decision was supposed to come on 8th. We are hopeful that she will get a silver medal...We will welcome her like a gold medallist," Phogat told India Today.

'Vinesh defeated Olympic gold medallist, world champion to reach final'

Vinesh shocked the world when the morning after her disqualification, she announced her retirement from wrestling. The outpour of love and concern however, led to a tidal wave of support for the 29-year-old, urging Vinesh to take back her retirement, a sentiment echoed by Mahavir. After a heartbreaking injury cut short her Rio campaign, followed by a quarterfinal defeat in Tokyo and now the unfortunate turn of events in Paris, Vinesh will be talked into giving it another go and start preparing for the LA Olympics in four years' time.

"Vinesh defeated Olympic gold medallist, world champion to reach the final. She should at least get a silver medal. She missed the final by 100 grams. The decision lies in the hands of CAS, but we are hopeful," he told NDTV.

"No matter which sport it is, if a player reaches the gold medal match and gets disqualified, hearts get broken. After Vinesh comes back home, we will speak to her and try to convince her to participate in 2028 Olympics. We will try to prepare other girls for the next games too."