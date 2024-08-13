'When I met Neeraj Chopra...': Manu Bhaker's mother on viral moment with India's silver medallist amid link-up rumours

Social media went abuzz on Monday after not one, but two footages from the Paris Olympics 2024 sparked link-up rumours between Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker. In the first, the two medallists were seen conversing during an event organised by the Indian contingent in Paris, and the second, Bhaker's mother was seen having a word with Neeraj. Both the videos went viral on social media. And, after Ram Kishan Bhaker, Manu's father, cleared the air on the marriage rumours surrounding the two Paris Olympic stars, Sumedha, Manu's mother, opened up on her conversation with Neeraj. Manu Bhaker's mother opened up on meeting Neeraj Chopra

Speaking to the PTI after the arrival of the Indian contingent back home following the conclusion of the Paris Games on Sunday with a gliterring closing ceremony, Sumedha said that he was happy to meet Neeraj, who is like a son to him, and hoped that all the medallist, including her daughter, bring more laurels to the country.

"I am happy for her (Manu Bhaker). I am happy for the players. When I went to Paris, I met the Hockey team, Aman Sehrawat, Neeraj Chopra...I was very happy for all of them. I just hope all these athletes keep winning medals and all the mothers of this nation will be happy," Sumedha said.

Earlier, speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Manu's father said that the shooter is far too young to be even thinking about marriage, thus putting rest to all the rumours of a link-up with Neeraj. "Manu is still very young. She is not even of marriageable age. Not even thinking about it right now," he asserted.

Speaking further about the video of Sumedha talking to Neeraj, he said: "Manu's mother considers Neeraj like her son."

Manu scripted history at the Paris Olympics earlier last week after winning the bronze medal in 10m air pistol event and in 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Sarabjot Singh. Not only did she become the first Indian markswoman to win an Olympic medal, she also ended the country's 12-year drought for a shooting medal at the Games. And, with her second medal in Paris, the 22-year-old became the first athlete of independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Neeraj, on the other hand, became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two medals at the Games after he followed his gold in Tokyo with a silver in Paris in men's javelin. He also became the third Indian to win medals in back-to-back editions of the Olympics after PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar.