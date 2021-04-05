IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Aditi finishes T-67th at 2021 ANA Inspiration
Bengaluru-based Aditi Ashok is the only Indian golfer to have played in the Asian Youth Games, Youth Olympic Games and Asian Games. (Photo: Instagram)(HT_PRINT)
Bengaluru-based Aditi Ashok is the only Indian golfer to have played in the Asian Youth Games, Youth Olympic Games and Asian Games. (Photo: Instagram)(HT_PRINT)
others

Aditi finishes T-67th at 2021 ANA Inspiration

Aditi's final round of 72 with three birdies and three bogeys saw her finish at 4-over 292 for the week in Tied-67th place, which was way below her expectations.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Rancho Mirage
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot an even par 72 in the final round for a tame Tied 67th place finish at the 2021 ANA Inspiration, the first of the five women's Majors each year, here.

Aditi's final round of 72 with three birdies and three bogeys saw her finish at 4-over 292 for the week in Tied-67th place, which was way below her expectations.

Thailand's 21-year-old rookie Patty Tavatanakit claimed her first major victory, closing out with a blemish-free 68 in the final round.

Starting the final day five shots clear of a formidable chasing pack which included the world No.1 and four past ANA Inspiration champions, Patty held on for a win.

The strongest of her challengers turned out to be the 2016 Champion, Lydia Ko, who surged up the leaderboard with a stunning final round of 62 and finished just two shots back in second place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aditi ashok
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP