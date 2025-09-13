Adrenaline rush, fun and cycling — mountain biking worlds brings all together

Crans-Montana:Breathtaking mountain landscapes, a pristine lake, and a festival-like atmosphere — Crans-Montana set the perfect stage as the world’s best mountain bikers descended on the picturesque alpine town for the Olympic cross-country (XCO) races. This weekend marked the culmination of a thrilling fortnight of action, as world cycling body UCI, for the first time, brought together seven mountain bike disciplines under one umbrella for the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships. Switzerland's Alessandra Keller compete at the Women's elite Cross-country Olympic race. (AFP)

The races moved across seven spectacular destinations in Valais, with Crans-Montana hosting the much-anticipated Olympic disciplines. Families flocked to the scenic town to cheer, especially for Swiss riders. Mountain biking is hugely popular in this region, and crowds turned up in large numbers to soak in the atmosphere.

The races began right in the town centre, giving fans an up-close view at the start before the riders went off-road to tackle steep climbs, rapid descents, gravel, and bumps before looping back. Spectators could follow trails alongside the course, climbing to dedicated viewing zones on the hillside, complete with big screens, food stalls, and family activities, creating a festival that celebrated both sport and fans.

When it comes to XCO, Switzerland and neighbouring France dominate. Local riders received thunderous support as they battled on the demanding 4.4 km Olympic course, with bikers completing eight laps for a total of 35.2 km. The terrain tested every skill—speed, agility, and sheer resilience.

The highlight came when Swiss favourite Finn Treudler clinched gold in the U23 cross-country race, finishing in 1:20:25, ahead of Canada’s Cole Punchard (1:21:19). As Treudler crossed the line, a deafening roar went up from the home crowd. The 22-year-old from Zurich collapsed into the arms of his coaches and staff, visibly emotional.

“It’s a dream come true. There is no better feeling than racing at home, in front, going for a world title. I’m just really overwhelmed. My plan was to attack after three laps. I know I can go super hard on climbs and save energy for the downhills to stay safe. The noise was unbelievable—I’ve never experienced anything like it. Today was very special,” said Treudler, who also claimed silver in short track and bronze in the mixed relay.

The women’s elite cross-country race delivered a tighter finish. Jenny Rissveds, the 2016 Olympic champion from Sweden, took gold in 1:21:35, edging out New Zealand’s Samara Maxwell (1:21:52). Switzerland’s Alessandra Keller, the reigning short track world champion, took bronze in 1:22:31.

“It was exciting,” said the 31-year-old Rissveds. “The course was really nice. I enjoy racing here because the terrain in Switzerland feels similar to what I’m used to in Sweden. It was great to see the crowd so engaged and really enjoying mountain biking.”