After Magnus Carlsen's 'Jeansgate' controversy, FIDE makes staggering change in dress code rule; Anand hails move

Last year in December, Magnus Carlsen's ‘Jeansgate’ controversy took the chess world by storm. The world No. 1 quit the FIDE World Rapid Championship midway through the tournament, after he was fined for wearing jeans. Fast forward to August, and the FIDE has eased its dress code, allowing players to wear 'appropriate jeans' at the upcoming Grand Swiss and Women's Grand Swiss tournaments. Magnus Carlsen with his infamous jeans, in New York.

With a pinch of salt, Carlsen also later sold those jeans for ₹31 lakhs approximately, in an online eBay auction.

FIDE statement on dress code rule

A FIDE statement said, "Appropriate jeans are now permitted as part of the official dress code. This change offers players more comfort and freedom of choice, while ensuring that the overall appearance of the event remains professional and respectful."

Meanwhile, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich addressed the change and said that it offers 'more flexibility in the dress code' now. As quoted in the official FIDE statement, he said, "FIDE took the decision to provide more flexibility in the dress code. It is still required to follow the official standards, but elegant, appropriate jeans are also allowed. FIDE, chess players, arbiters, and officials must collectively strive to preserve the integrity of chess while also ensuring that the sport remains appealing to the audience and sponsors."

Meanwhile, FIDE deputy president Viswanathan Anand also commented on the change, claiming that the body didn't 'want to be too strict with formal suits' due to the hot weather.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, "It is still a hot summer there, so we didn’t want to be too strict with formal suits, allowing players to be comfortable. This is also the longest possible time control, so comfort is the top priority."

"If I want to play a classical tournament… I usually wear fairly comfortable pants. I’m not always in a formal jacket, though I will take one to the board, and that works for me. I might wear jeans, I might not. I generally keep the very formal stuff for the opening and closing ceremonies unless required as in a world title match," he added.