Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold medal at ISSF World Cup in Changwon

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched a gold medal at the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon on Saturday. He defeated Hungary's Zalan Peklar 16-12 for the finish at the top of the podium, having also finished at the top in the qualification round with a score of 593.

Istvan Peni, also from Hungary, finished third in the final.

In the ranking round, Tomar shot perfect rounds in the first two Kneeling and Prone positions and lost all of his seven points in the final standing position. Another Indian – Chain Singh – finished seventh in the final event.

Earlier, the Indian shooting trio of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta clinched a silver medal for the country at the World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea on Wednesday.

They lost to Slovakia's Adrian Drobny, Michal Slamka and Hubert Andrzej Olejnik in the battle for the top prize at Trap men's team event. In the Gold medal match, the Indian trio lost to their Slovakian opposition by 6-2.

The Indian duo of Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane Shahu also won the gold medal on Wednesday by defeating Hungary's Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the finals of 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team.

The Hungarian mixed duo had to settle for a silver, losing by a margin of 17-13.

On the other hand, the duo of Shiva Narwal and Palak clinched a bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team category by defeating Kazakhstan's duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan.

