Aldrin, Shaili struggles weigh on India’s long jump

New Delhi: Murali Sreeshankar’s 8.13m winning effort at Sunday’s World Athletics Continental Tour meet in Bhubaneswar continues his steady comeback after a year out due to injury, but Indian long jump otherwise seemed to have tapered off. Murali Sreeshankar won with a 8.13m effort at Sunday’s World Athletics Continental Tour meet in Bhubaneswar. (IIS)

Sreeshankar’s final jump that ensured victory, although still 14 cm shy of automatic qualification for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, was among the positives from India staging a meet of this stature.

The men’s javelin competition taking place around the same time at the Kalinga Stadium on a hot and humid evening saw a bunch of Indian throwers perform at a promising level, perhaps a reflection of the Neeraj Chopra effect. It didn’t seem the case in long jump.

While Sreeshankar was straining to win the event from 21-year-old Shahnavaz Khan – his 8.04m was the best till the 26-year-old bettered it in his final attempt – young national record holder Jeswin Aldrin had hobbled off without a jump, citing a left ankle niggle.

At 23, Aldrin, whose national mark of 8.42m was set in 2023, should be touching his prime. However, the Reliance trainee has been grappling with a series of injuries instead. His best this season is 7.83m, at the federation championships in Kochi in April.

It wasn’t very promising in women’s long jump either. Shaili Singh, the Anju Bobby George academy product who is trained by her husband Bobby George, only managed a modest 6.28m. The 21-year-old former junior world silver medallist has a best of 6.76m and touched 6.64m at the April federation championships, but she also said an ankle problem in her take-off leg hampered her.

When Sreeshankar was ruled out of the 2024 Paris Olympics with injury, Aldrin was expected to provide a good impression of Indian long jump’s progress. But he was eliminated after a best of 7.61m in qualification. The last time Aldrin hit 8 metres was in August 2023. He has also struggled with his left knee that he injured during the Budapest World Championships that year. In 16 competitions since, his best is 7.99m.

James Hillier, athletics director at Reliance High Performance Centre, said: “Jeswin is a tremendous talent but unfortunately he is struggling a little with his body. He’ll be back stronger next season.”

Last year, only one Indian, Aditya Kumar Singh of Uttar Pradesh, crossed 8m.

Shaili’s stagnation is surprising. Seen as the one likely to surpass Anju’s national mark of 6.83m – it was set in 2004 – since her success as a junior, she finished fifth in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games (6.48m).

In Bhubaneswar, Shaili managed only two legal jumps, though her 6.28m was good to win from a depleted field. Ancy Sojan, the Hangzhou silver medallist, pulled out citing a muscle strain in her take-off leg. Since May 2023, Shaili has crossed 6.60m only twice and her chance of qualifying for Tokyo looks dim. The entry standard is 6.86m while Shaili’s Road to Tokyo ranking is 61 where only the top 36 qualify.

Shaili said: “I am not too disappointed with the result considering that I was competing with a niggle in the take-off ankle. I’ll end my season at the Inter State in Chennai (August 20-24) and take time off for rest and recovery.”

Perhaps Aldrin and Shaili will benefit from proper recovery and rehabilitation.

Shahnavaz though holds some promise. Sreeshankar’s younger training partner at SAI Thiruvananthapuram had a second best effort of 7.88m. “He is a great kid and an amazing talent to watch out for,” Sreeshankar said. “Even if I had lost to Shahnavaz, I would have been alright because he is a very good talent.”

Bihar’s 24-year-old Sunny Kumar is also seen as having potential. He disappointed on Sunday – he was 10th with a best of 7.25m – although Kumar jumped a personal best of 7.90m at the Indian Open in Bengaluru in June.

Sreeshankar, Shahnavaz and Kumar are all expected to take part in the Chennai Inter State meet.