Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alex Richard scores 28 points, Ball State women win MAC championship with 65-58 victory over Toledo

AP |
Mar 15, 2025 11:18 PM IST

Alex Richard scores 28 points, Ball State women win MAC championship with 65-58 victory over Toledo

CLEVELAND — Alex Richard had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 1-seed Ball State past third-seeded Toledo 65-58 on Saturday in the championship game of the women's Mid-American Conference Tournament.

HT Image
HT Image

The Cardinals advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the second time, the other trip coming in 2009.

Ball State shot 50% in the third quarter and the Cardinals' 22 points surpassed their first-half output in which they trailed 24-21 at halftime. The Cardinals led 43-40 entering the fourth quarter.

Richard took over from there, scoring 14 of Ball State's first 17 points in the fourth quarter. The quarter opened with an 11-2 run for a 54-42 Ball State lead and it was 60-49 after a couple of free throws by Richard with a little under two minutes remaining.

Like the third quarter, the Cardinals scored 22 points in the fourth.

Richard made 13 of 21 shots and blocked two shots. Ally Becki had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Ball State .

Sammi Mikonowicz had 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Toledo . Kendall Carruthers led the Rockets with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and three free throws. Khera Goss added 11 points.

The first half was a defensive battle with Toledo shooting 37.5% and Ball State 38.5%. Both teams were forced into double-digit turnovers, Toledo with 12 and Ball State with 10. Toledo led 24-21 at halftime.

Ball State finished the game at 45% from the field and Toledo shot 43%. Ball State had 17 turnovers and Toledo 19.

Toledo has been to the NCAA Tournament nine times.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. women’s college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On