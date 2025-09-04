New Zealand coach Scott Robertson warned his players on Thursday they must "clear their minds" if they are to match South Africa's physicality and extend a 50-Test unbeaten streak at Auckland's Eden Park. All Blacks wary of Springboks threat to Eden Park record

Robertson made three starting changes for Saturday's heavyweight Rugby Championship clash between the world's two top-ranked sides, in which star forward Ardie Savea will play his 100th Test.

Springboks counterpart Rassie Erasmus unveiled four changes to his starting side, who beat Australia 30-22 in Cape Town last month, including the return from injury of Siya Kolisi in the back row but not as captain.

Erasmus said centre Jesse Kriel would retain the captaincy because double World Cup-winning skipper Kolisi's availability had been in doubt this week with a knee complaint.

"At that stage, Jesse had already been told he would be the captain, and it was only fair for us to keep things that way," Erasmus said.

"It will be a big occasion for him to captain the team against the All Blacks for the first time, so we are proud of Jesse, and we know he'll carry this responsibility with great pride."

Pieter-Steph du Toit also returns from injury into the Springboks back row, while centurions Willie le Roux and Eben Etzebeth are restored at fullback and lock respectively.

New Zealand have been plagued by injuries at scrum-half, where Finlay Christie will make his first start in more than a year, while the uncapped Kyle Preston is named on the bench.

It has been a meteoric rise for Preston following his maiden Super Rugby season with the Crusaders, with the door opening due to injury to Robertson's three preferred scrum-halves Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham.

Wing Emoni Narawa and back-rower Wallace Sititi have also been recalled as New Zealand seek to rebound from a lacklustre 29-23 loss to the Pumas in Buenos Aires two weeks ago.

- Savea milestone -

There is also pressure on Robertson to ensure his team maintain an extraordinary record in Auckland, where their last loss was against France in 1994.

Robertson said his players must put that aside and focus on the "highly physical" style he expects from the Springboks.

"Just clear their heads and go and play some footy. Obviously it will be an emotional game but there will be a lot of physical contact," Robertson said.

"Games are won off that first-up physical contact and the ability to do it over and over again."

Erasmus said breaking the Eden Park stronghold was obvious motivation for his side, who have won their past four Tests against New Zealand, including the 2023 World Cup final.

"We selected the best possible team we could for the match, knowing that this is going to be an epic encounter. Many of these players have done the job for us before against them," Erasmus said.

"This is obviously going to be a completely different challenge to what we've faced against them in the last two years, with the match being hosted in New Zealand, and also at a venue where they hold a fantastic record."

Robertson said his team will be motivated to honour the milestone of Savea, rated for several years among the world's pre-eminent back-row forwards.

"Ardie's served his jersey over a long period of time with a lot of heart and a lot of skill," Robertson said of the 31-year-old former world player of the year.

New Zealand

Will Jordan; Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker; Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett ; Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Kyle Preston, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie.

South Africa

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel , Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie; Handre Pollard, Grant Williams; Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth; Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker

dgi/pst/pbt

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.