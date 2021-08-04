All of Assam glued to TV sets, boxer Lovlina’s parents skip her Olympic match

There were prayers and lighting of lamps before the match and though she lost to her Turkish opponent, all of Assam erupted in celebrations and congratulatory messages at the glory Lovlina Borgohain brought to the state.

Her home at Baromukhia village in Golaghat district was filled with neighbours, relatives and journalists to watch the 23-year-old take on Busenaz Surmeneli in semi-final of women’s welterweight boxing category of Tokyo Olympics.

But her parents, father Tiken Borgohain and mother Mamoni, didn’t watch the bout; they were in another room of the house. But this was not the first time they skipped Lovlina’s bout. They had not watched her previous bouts in Tokyo as well.

“It’s too much of excitement and emotion to handle while watching her matches live. We prefer hearing about their outcome from others and watch them later, if possible,” Borgohain, a small-time businessman, told HT over phone from Baromukhia.

They could, however, make out how Wednesday’s match was progressing from the from the cheers and sighs from the other room. “I am told that she put up a valiant fight and didn’t go down meekly. Winning and losing are part of every sport. We are proud of her achievement and for bringing glory to Assam and India. We are confident she will learn from this experience and improve as a boxer,” he said.

Borgohain, who hasn’t yet spoken to his daughter after today’s match, expects her to reach home next week.

Lovlina’s bronze medal was cheered by President Ram Nath Kovind, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lauded her efforts and expressed hope that it will inspire more young people, especially women, to pursue their dreams.

“Congratulations to Assam’s daughter Lovlina Borgohain for bringing home the bronze medal in Olympic boxing. Your name will be etched in golden letters in the history of Assam. The entire nation is proud of your phenomenal achievement,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Sarma led a cycle rally in Guwahati to cheer for Lovlina as she left for Tokyo and on Tuesday, the state Cabinet lighted earthen lamps to pray for her success in the semi-final bout. On Wednesday, the ongoing budget session of the state assembly was halted for 30 minutes so all legislators could watch the match.

Lovlina’s village does not have a metalled road. After her quarter final win, the state government is busy preparing a motorable road. When she returns from Tokyo, a new road will await the bronze medallist.