Home / Sports / Others / Anand starts No-Castling event with win
Vishwanathan Anand. File(SANKET WANKHADE/HT PHOTO)
Vishwanathan Anand. File(SANKET WANKHADE/HT PHOTO)
others

Anand starts No-Castling event with win

Playing with white pieces, Anand needed 66 moves to beat Kramnik late on Wednesday in a match played as part of the "No-Castling" Chess devised by the Russian GM .
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:58 PM IST

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand defeated Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik in the first game of their four-game match for the Sparkassen Trophy here.

Playing with white pieces, Anand needed 66 moves to beat Kramnik late on Wednesday in a match played as part of the "No-Castling" Chess devised by the Russian GM.

Castling is not allowed in this format in an effort to make the game more interesting.

Castling is a special move to protect the king and activate the rook​. It's the only time in chess a player can move two pieces in one move.

The Indian maestro will take on Kramnik, also a former world champion, in the second game on Thursday night.

Anand had returned to over-the-board action in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour tournament in Zagreb last week.

He finished second overall (Rapid and Blitz combined) in that event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viswanathan anand
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.