Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Anandkumar Velkumar creates history, gets India's first-ever gold at Speed Skating World Championships

ANI |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 08:49 am IST

Anandkumar Velkumar, a 22-year-old skater, won the top prize in senior men's 1,000 m sprint with a time of 1:24.924.

Indian skater Anandkumar Velkumar made history, securing the nation its first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships in China on Monday.

Anandkumar Velkumar

The 22-year-old skater won the top prize in senior men's 1,000 m sprint with a time of 1:24.924.

The triumph just came days after Velkumar had secured a historic bronze in the 500 m sprint event in the same championship event at Beidaihe, clocking 43.072s to claim India's first senior world championship medal.

The icing on the cake for India was some additional success in junior competition, with youngster Krish Sharma securing a 1,000 m sprint gold medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anandkumar Velkumar for his stellar achievement.

“Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India’s first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,” The PM wrote on X.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a former Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports from 2019-21, hailed Anandkumar for his historic triumph on X, posting, “What a glorious moment for Indian sports! Anandkumar Velkumar clinches Gold in the 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championship 2025, becoming the first-ever Indian World Champion in the sport. Proud of you, Champ!”

The Speed Skating World Championships started in Beidaihe on September 13 and will continue until September 21.

