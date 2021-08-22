Home / Sports / Others / Anna Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist(Twitter)
Sweden's Anna Nordqvist(Twitter)
others

Anna Nordqvist wins Women's British Open for 3rd major title

Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Carnoustie, Scotland
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was tied for the lead with Nordqvist heading down No. 18, but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made double bogey after shanking out.

Nordqvist also won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship.

Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golf
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.