News / Sports / Others / Annu Rani clinches gold in women's javelin, takes India's Asian Games 2023 athletics gold medal haul to 4

Annu Rani clinches gold in women's javelin, takes India's Asian Games 2023 athletics gold medal haul to 4

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 03, 2023 07:11 PM IST

Annu Rani has become the second Indian javelin thrower after Neeraj Chopra to have won an Asian Games gold at the event.

India's Annu Rani on Tuesday won her second Asian Games medal, and her first gold, in women's javelin throw in Hangzhou. Annu threw the javelin 62.92m in her fourth attempt which helped her jump to the lead. Sri Lanka's Dilhani Lekamge won silver with a best throw of 61.57m while Lyu Huihui (61.29m) of China won bronze.

Annu Rani had won bronze at the 2014 Asian Games.
Annu Rani had won bronze at the 2014 Asian Games.

This is Annu's second Asian Games medal. The 31-year-old had won bronze in Incheon in 2014 with a best throw of 59.53m. She ended up finishing sixth at the 2018 Asian Games where Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win gold in javelin by winning the men's event. Annu's gold is the second from track and field for India on Tuesday and fourth from athletics overall. Parul Chaudhary earlier won the women's 5000m event, adding to the silver she won at the women's 3000m steeplechase final on Monday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Annu threw 56.99m in her first attempt and followed that up with a throw of 61.28m. She then threw 59.24m before flinging 62.92m in her fourth attempt. That gave her the lead and she followed that up with a throw of 57.66m. Her final throw was a foul but her gold medal had already been confirmed by then.

It added to the golds won by by shotputter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and men's 3000m steeplechase winner Avinash Sable. Toor defended his Asian Games gold while Sable smashed the Games record to cruise to a comfortable win.

To be updated…

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out