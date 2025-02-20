Anthony Joshua enjoys Riyadh getaway, shows off physique while playing chess

Anthony Joshua, the British heavyweight boxing star, took some time off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he was seen enjoying a game of chess under the sun. Despite being away from the ring, the former world champion looked in top shape as he gets ready for what could be his next big fight. Anthony Joshua, the British heavyweight boxing star, soaking up the warm weather in Riyadh.(Instagram)

Joshua, 35, has been soaking up the warm weather in the Middle East, a stark contrast to the gloomy British winter. His break comes as speculation swirls around a potential return to the ring, with fans eagerly awaiting news of his next opponent.

Even though Joshua hasn't fought since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last September, supporters remain convinced he is far from done. The Sun highlighted how fans flooded his social media with praise after seeing his latest pictures, with comments like "Unstoppable, humble warrior" and "Bro, they're not ready." Others simply referred to him as "My champ" and "Undisputed..."

Despite his time away from competition, Joshua's dedication to training is evident. His muscular frame and disciplined approach suggest he is staying ready for when the next fight call comes.

For years, boxing fans have been eager to see Joshua square off against Tyson Fury in what would be one of the biggest fights in heavyweight history. However, plans for that showdown were thrown into doubt after Fury announced his retirement in January. Given Fury’s history of multiple retirements and subsequent returns, there is still speculation about whether he will step back into the ring.

In the meantime, Joshua’s team is looking at other possible fights. Promoter Eddie Hearn has hinted that Joshua could face the winner of the Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker fight. Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said: "Without Tyson Fury, AJ’s number one priority is to fight for the world heavyweight title. If that’s not Usyk, it’s likely the winner of Dubois vs. Parker."

Joshua, currently in Saudi Arabia to watch the Dubois-Parker bout firsthand, has alternative options if a title shot doesn’t materialize. Hearn mentioned possible opponents such as Martin Bakole, the winner of Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel, and even long-time rival Deontay Wilder.

As for a potential showdown with Fury, Hearn admitted that the door isn’t completely closed. He suggested that in the coming weeks, Joshua’s team may reach out for confirmation, saying: "Maybe there’s a conversation in a week or so where we ask Fury, ‘Just to let you know, are you definitely not interested in fighting AJ?’ If he’s coming out of retirement, now would be the time."