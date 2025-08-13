Armand Duplantis defies gravity once again; breaks pole vault world record for the 13th time, clears 6.29m

Sweden's Armand Duplantis, also known as Mondo Duplantis, did it again. The man just cannot stop. The 25-year-old double Olympic and world champion broke the men's pole vault record for the 13th time in his career. This is the third time in 2025 itself that he has registered a new world record. Duplatis cleared 6.29m at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Tuesday. He surpassed his own previous record of 6.28m with his second attempt in Budapest. Armand Duplantis of Sweden breaks the pole vault world record for the 13th time in his career. (AP)

Duplantis had previously cleared 6.28m at the Stockholm Diamond League in June this year. The athlete from Sweden had first broken the world record in February 2020 as he cleared 6.17m in Poland. At that time, the record was held by France's Renaud Lavillenie.

Over the years, Duplantis has come to be known for breaching the record in one-centimetre increments. As soon as he set the world record for the 13th time in his career, Duplantis ran to the crowd to celebrate with his family and partner Desire Inglander.

Duplantis will be next competing at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland. At this competition as well, he had broken the world record last year.

He is eyeing to become just the second men's athlete after Sergey Bubka to win three successive world outdoor pole vault titles. Bubka, who hails from Ukraine, broke the outdoor world record 17 times and the indoor mark 18 times between 1984 and 1994.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, Duplantis had become the first man to retain the Games pole vault title since America's Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956.

With Duplantis going past 6.29m, the Swedish athlete has now equalled Sergey Bubka in breaking the world record on most occasions (13).

Speaking of the men’s pole vault at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Greece’s Emmanoiul Karalis finished second with a best attempt of 6.02m, while Australia's Kurtis Marschall claimed third place with an attempt of 5.82m.