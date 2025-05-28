Asian Athletics Championships 2025: India beat China to successfully defend 4x400m mixed relay title

India, on Wednesday, successfully defended the 4x400m mixed relay title at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025, in Gumi, South Korea. The Indian side, comprising Rupal Choudhary, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan, bagged the gold medal after clocking 3:18.12 seconds. China (3:20.52s) finished second, and Sri Lanka (3:21.95s) third. India won 4x400m mixed relay in Asian Athletics Championships 2025

Running the first leg, Santosh handed India the opening lead in the contest. Rupal did face stiff competition from China, but maintained the lead, before handing over the baton to Vishal, who extended the lead, allowing Subha to wrap up the race in style.

This was India's third medal in mixed relay, having previously won the gold in 2023 and silver in 2019.

Women take centre-stage for India on Day 2

On Wednesday, the women hogged limelight in Gumi, with Rupal also bagging a silver in the 400m, while Pooja finished second in 1500m race. The former opened India's account for the day, clocking 52.68 seconds to finish second in the women's 400m final. Fellow Indian Vithya Ramraj was placed fifth with a time of 53.00 seconds. Shortly after, Pooja won the second silver for India, clocking 4:10.83sec in the women's 1500m, just ahead of compatriot Lili Das, who finished fourth (4:13.81sec).

Yoonus Shah's men's 1500m bronze took the country's overall tally to five, including a gold claimed by Gulveer Singh (10,000m) on Tuesday.

In other events, long jumpers Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan made the final of the women's long jump event. Shaili had a best effort 6.17m, the third best in the 20-woman field. Ancy 6.14m sealed her place in the final.

Hurdler Jyoti Yarraji qualified for the next round after finishing with a time of 13.18secs in her heat. She crossed the line in third position.