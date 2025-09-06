Search
Athletics erupt for seven runs in third inning of a 10-4 win over Angels

AP |
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 10:22 am IST

ANAHEIM, Calif. — JJ Bleday hit a three-run homer during a seven-run third inning, Mason Barnett recovered after giving up four runs in the first inning, and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-4 on Friday night.

Barnett hit a batter and walked three — two with the bases loaded — during a shaky first inning, but the 24-year-old right-hander blanked the Angels on one hit and struck out eight over the next four innings to earn his first win in his second big league start.

Angels right-hander José Soriano , who threw 12 2/3 scoreless innings in his previous two starts, was rocked for eight runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and four walks.

The A’s trailed 4-2 when Shea Langeliers opened the third with a single and Tyler Soderstrom hit a one-out single. Jacob Wilson walked to load the bases, and Lawrence Butler drove in a run with an infield single.

Zack Gelof’s RBI single made it 4-all, Wilson scored on a wild pitch for a 5-4 lead, and Bleday’s opposite-field shot made it 8-4. Brent Rooker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the final run.

A’s relievers Justin Sterner, Elvis Alvarado and Michael Kelly combined for four hitless innings, and Butler capped a three-hit night with a solo homer in the ninth.

José Ureña gave up two hits and struck out six in five scoreless innings for the Angels.

Bleday turned a 5-4 A’s lead into an 8-4 cushion in the third when he drove a full-count sinker from Soriano 353 feet to left for his 13th homer.

Soriano and Barnett combined to throw 63 pitches, walk six, hit a batter and give up six runs in an ugly 30-minute first inning.

Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn opposes Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi on Saturday night.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
