Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt predicted Thursday a "super tough" clash in humid conditions against a rampant Argentina, with no room for complacency in a wide-open Rugby Championship. Australia's Schmidt warns of 'super tough' Argentina test

Australia welcome back skipper Harry Wilson for the Saturday showdown in tropical Townsville while playmaker Tom Lynagh returns at the expense of James O'Connor.

In the only other change, Andrew Kellaway got the nod to fill the shoes of injured wing Tom Wright.

Wilson played a starring role in the Wallabies' shock 38-22 victory over world champions South Africa in Johannesburg last month, scoring two tries, before missing their loss in Cape Town with a knee niggle.

But he will again lead from the front against a Pumas side on a high after stunning the All Blacks 29-23 in Buenos Aires, the first time they have beaten New Zealand on home soil.

Argentina have made three changes, with prop Joel Sclavi, flanker Marcos Kremer and fly-half Santiago Carreras all coming in.

"They have one of the stronger back rows in world rugby, very talented midfielders and a back three that threatens as well," said Schmidt.

"Their strength and depth is building... we're expecting it to be super tough.

"I don't think there's a lot of room for complacency. We watched Los Pumas beat the All Blacks, that's a big task and it's not one we've managed in recent times."

With Wilson back at No.8, Rob Valetini shifts to blindside flanker with Fraser McReight continuing at openside.

Giant lock Will Skelton has returned to France to rejoin his club La Rochelle and Tom Hooper was called upon to fill the void, partnering Nick Frost.

Wright, one of the first names on the team sheet for the past two years, is out for the season, but the experienced Kellaway is an able replacement.

Schmidt kept his settled midfield pairing of Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and Max Jorgensen intact, but replaced O'Connor with Lynagh who partners veteran Nic White in the halves.

Australia played two Tests in Argentina last year, edging the home side 20-19 before crashing 67-27.

Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi named an experienced starting side, skippered again by Julian Montoya in the front row alongside Mayco Vivas and Sclavi.

Hard man Kremer returns to the back row, with Pablo Matera shifting to No.8.

Carreras, who came on early for the injured Tomas Albornoz in Buenos Aires, is again entrusted with the playmaker role in the only change to the backline.

Australia : Andrew Kellaway; Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Corey Toole; Tom Lynagh, Nic White; Harry Wilson , Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini; Tom Hooper, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson

Replacements: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Jeremy Williams, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O'Connor, Filipo Daugunu

Argentina : Juan Cruz Mallia; Bautista Delguy, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Garcia; Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer; Pedro Rubiolo, Franco Molina; Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya , Mayco Vivas

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Joaquin Oviedo, Agustin Moyano, Geronimo Prisciantelli, Benjamin Elizalde

