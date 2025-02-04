Bam Adebayo enjoying new role as Heat visit Bulls

As the Miami Heat continue to tussle for Eastern Conference playoff positioning, veteran Bam Adebayo finds he's enjoying his new place in the pursuit. HT Image

Coach Erik Spoelstra's recent move to add 7-footer Kel'el Ware to the starting lineup has helped free Adebayo from the usual constraints of big men.

Adebayo called the change "liberating" entering Tuesday's visit to the Chicago Bulls. It creates the chance to get to the perimeter offensively and make shifts defensively.

"I mean, it definitely adds a different dynamic to our team. ... It's still coming together," Adebayo said. "Obviously, has been playing great and we do not want to turn his light off. So for us, it's making the right reads and making the right plays and getting out of each other's way so we can be aggressive and put the ball in the basket."

Spoelstra has needed to adjust amid the ongoing suspension of Jimmy Butler for repeated conduct detrimental to the team.

Miami is seeking to deal Butler ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline and may be the next to swing a move following a blockbuster, three-team trade involving the Bulls on Sunday.

Chicago shipped leading scorer Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings in a move that also saw the Kings send top scorer De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Bulls received forward Zach Collins, guards Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter, and their own 2025 first-round pick via San Antonio.

The trade was completed after the Bulls' 127-119 road loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Nikola Vucevic paced the Bulls with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his sixth career triple-double.

With rumors suggesting Chicago might also deal Vucevic ahead of Thursday's deadline, the veteran center has stayed firm that he gives zero notice to such things.

"I don't get involved in that too much," he said. "Sorry I can't give you a more interesting answer. I don't pay too much attention to . ... I'm focused on what I can control, which is my play and being the best I can for my teammates. And we'll see what happens."

With LaVine gone, Vucevic and Coby White are Chicago's leading scorers. White paced the team in Detroit with 22 points.

Patrick Williams chipped in 11 points and has scored in double figures in four straight games, all off the bench.

Miami has won three of four and is coming off Saturday's 105-103 victory at San Antonio in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Adebayo drilled a 19-footer at the buzzer and finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds. He narrowly missed a triple-double, contributing nine assists.

Tyler Herro said Adebayo's new role means he's "running around, flying around, making plays."

Chicago and Miami have split the past 10 meetings. Tuesday marks the first games between the teams this season. The Heat are set to host the Bulls on March 8 before the teams conclude the season series on April 9 in Chicago.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.