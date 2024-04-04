Before Paris Olympic trials, India's shooters opt out of training camp

Differences have cropped up between India's top shooters preparing for the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) in April-May and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) over training plans in an Olympic year. The bone of contention was a 10-day national camp in Europe (Germany/Austria) before the OST begins in Delhi from April 18. After several pistol and rifle shooters wrote to the National Rifle Association of India asking for exemption from the camp and time to prepare on their own, NRAI had to make it optional. It has been learnt that the TOPS division of SAI had to intervene in the matter following which shooters were given a choice either to travel to Europe or stay here in Delhi at the Karni Singh range for preparation. At the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi, a prestigious national tournament is flooded by young shooters | Image for representation (HT)

Two sets of selection trials are set to take place in Delhi (April 18-27) and Bhopal (May 10-19). The OST, happening for the first time, will determine India's team for the Paris Olympics. India have won 19 quota places in shooting -- 15 of which have come in rifle and pistol events. The last qualifying event in which India can grab one remaining pistol quota in the women's 10m air event will be held in Rio from April 11-20.

For the OST, NRAI has released a list of five shooters in each of the seven events where India have won quota places. The women's 10m air pistol list will be announced after the quota competition in Brazil.

What led to confusion among shooters was a late change in training plan for the Paris Olympics, with the ISSF Munich World Cup (May 31-June 8) being added to the calendar. It meant that the trials, which were earlier scheduled from the first week of May, had to be brought forward by two weeks to accommodate the tournament. Many shooters, therefore, objected to the camp in Europe as it was too close to the trials. They also felt that a change of weather from colder climes of Europe to the scorching heat of Delhi in a short time might cause issues of adaptability.

"The trials are the most important test for the shooters. Their Olympic spots will depend on the trials and they should be allowed to prepare the way they want. You cannot make changes in your plan so late and ask for the shooters to adjust," said a coach on condition of anonymity.

Another coach felt that NRAI should have firmed up the training plan well in advance last year. "It is changing frequently. The international calendar was there and there needs to be one plan," said the coach.

Earlier this year, some shooters wanted to compete in the Cairo world cup in January though it was not included in the national programme for top shooters.

Also, the women's pistol team (10m and 25m) has three common shooters in Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan. The camp in Berlin, Germany was meant for the 10m pistol team and all three decided to opt out as they would need to focus on both events. Manu has been training with former international and coach Jaspal Rana, while Rhythm is under her personal coach Vineet. They are following their own training programme. Esha is with the national set-up. Three-time Olympic champion Ralf Schumann has been helping Anish Bhanwala. Similarly in rifle, four quota winners in 50m rifle 3P and one in air rifle have former international Deepali Deshpande as their personal coach. In air rifle too shooters have their personal coaches.

"If every shooter is allowed to follow their personal training plans before the Olympics, then what will happen to the national programme devised by HPD and chief coaches. It has given good results at the Asian Games," said an official.

However, it was felt that once selected for the Paris Olympics, the shooters will have to go by the programme devised by the high performance director and national coaches.

With regards to participation in the Munich World Cup, opinions differ. Three weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian team has participated at the ISSF World Cup in Croatia after a long camp there because of COVID restrictions in India. The training-cum-competition away from home for two months was seen as one of the reasons for fatigue before Tokyo. Going by the recent plan for Paris, the team will come back to India for a break before assembling for a final preparatory camp in Bhopal. It remains to be seen whether it will be made mandatory for all.

The positive thing is that the NRAI and national coaches have taken suggestions from Abhinav Bindra over the training programme. The Beijing Olympics medallist is of the opinion that there should be flexibility in plans depending on the need of the shooters.