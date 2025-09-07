HOUSTON — Conner Weigman threw for 188 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score to lead the Houston Cougars to a 35-9 win over crosstown rival Rice Owls on Saturday night. Big days from Connors, Weigman send Houston past Rice 35-9 in crosstown rivalry

Weigman's 9-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter extended Houston’s lead to 14-3. He connected with Stephon Johnson on a 74-yard touchdown pass in the fourth.

Dean Connors, a transfer from Rice, rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He rushed for a 54-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half to give Houston a 7-3 halftime lead and added a 42-yard score in the fourth. Tanner Koziol caught six passes for 52 yards.

Will James returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter as the Cougars built a 21-3 lead.

Chase Jenkins was 10 of 12 passing for 50 yards and rushed for a 3-yard touchdown with nine minutes remaining in the fourth to get Rice within 21-9.

Daelen Alexander rushed for 55 yards, and Quinton Jackson rushed for 52 yards for the Owls, which totaled 177 yards rushing out of their 228 yards.

Houston: The Cougars have scored at least 31 points in 16 consecutive games against Rice and have won nine of the last 10 games against the Owls. Houston’s defense had three sacks and eight tackles for loss and forced two turnovers.

Rice: The Owls’ defense was able to force five punts and a turnover on downs on Houston’s first six drives, but Houston scored on four of the next five drives.

Houston: Hosts Colorado on Friday night.

Rice: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.