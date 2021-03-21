IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Bio-bubble tightened as 5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
others

Bio-bubble tightened as 5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup

Organisers are also worried over incidents of shooters participating in the prestigious event going out of the sanitised areas with the competition still to run for another week
READ FULL STORY
By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 PM IST

One of the two Indian rapid-fire pistol shooters who tested positive for Covid on Saturday reported negative to a second test in the hospital on Sunday. The positive cases from the ISSF World Cup here stand at five, including three Indians.

The rising Covid positive cases among Indian shooters have left the organisers and the Indian contingent concerned. There have also been reports of bio-bubble breach by shooters at the World Cup.

Following the adverse reports, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has taken measures to strengthen the bio-bubble. This is the first rifle/pistol and shotgun World Cup after a year and 12 individual quotas for Tokyo Olympics will be distributed from the event. The tournament runs for another week. Around 300 shooters from 53 countries are participating. India has fielded 57 shooters.

“Everyone is being repeatedly tested at the range—shooters, support staff, coaches, jury, technical members. All precautions are being taken,” a senior NRAI official said.

“Indian shooters have been asked not to go to the dining area in their hotel. They will be served food in their room. They have been strictly asked to stay inside their rooms and not venture out,” a senior NRAI official said.

The teams have been allotted separate buses now and foreign shooters have been asked not to move out in groups. “There have been some reports of bio-bubble breach by foreign shooters and NRAI has intimated the technical director of the tournament. They have been asked to strictly follow all the protocols. Athletes need to be more serious in following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” the official said.

India rapid fire pistol shooter Anish Bhanwala is in contention for an Olympic quota through world ranking. His teammate testing positive raised an alarm. His event is from Thursday. “It is a concern for the team. We stayed in a bio-bubble during training and the trials but there was no positive case,” said a national coach. Though spectators have not been allowed, NRAI has issued two passes each for family members of Indian shooters.

ISSF secretary general Alexander Ratner said it is taking every possible step to protect the shooters. “This World Cup is very important for us,” he said. “It is happening after a year and it will determine 12 individual quota places for the Tokyo Olympics.”

Ratner said: “The organising committee has made efforts to see that so many countries are able to come here and feel safe to compete for quota places for the ranking points and preparation towards the Olympics. I am absolutely sure the organising committee will take all steps according to national regulations and Covid-19 regulation.”

Asked about the bubble breach, he said: “We will do everything possible to guarantee that it doesn't happen again.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
issf world cup national rifle association of india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
others

Bio-bubble tightened as 5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Organisers are also worried over incidents of shooters participating in the prestigious event going out of the sanitised areas with the competition still to run for another week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Getty Images)
Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
After being released as a precautionary measure, the shooter is likely to be back in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
others

'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The 20-year-old from Chandigarh created history when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
others

Shooter Ganemat Sekhon gives Indian women's skeet a podium facelift

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The Chandigarh shooter overcame early nerves in the final to claim a first for India in the ISSF Wold Cup in New Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
others

Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth

PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Twitter)
Representational image.(Twitter)
others

Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
First, the terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women's team 10m air pistol event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
others

Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
These two, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, are in addition to the two Indian athletes who have returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
others

Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
others

China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
China's Yang Jiayu sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
others

Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • The fancied world number four Chaudhary was humbled in the final shot by Iran's Javed Foroughi, currently ranked 107th in the ISSF rankings.Foroughi, who had only 14 seconds on the clock to fire his final shot, scored a winning 10.5 after the 18-year-old Chaudhary managed 9.8 in his last attempt of the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
others

Did my best in low-scoring final: Yashaswini Deswal after winning gold

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:50 PM IST
After winning the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday, Yashaswini Deswal said that she did her best in a low-scoring final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
Divyansh Panwar shot 228.1 (Twitter)
others

Almost forgot shooting during lockdown: Divyansh after winning bronze in WC

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Divyansh clinched the bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle (men's category) in the mega event here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
Gaurav Solanki in action. (Media Release)
others

Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki settle for Bronze at Bosphorus Boxing tournament

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP