Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette seeks second opinion on injured knee and could return at DH

AP |
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 05:51 am IST

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette seeks second opinion on injured knee and could return at DH

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette sought a second opinion Monday on his injured knee and could initially return to the lineup at designated hitter.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette seeks second opinion on injured knee and could return at DH
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette seeks second opinion on injured knee and could return at DH

Sidelined since Sept. 7 with a sprained left knee, Bichette was in Dallas on Monday afternoon getting examined by Dr. Dan Cooper. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said there was nothing new to report, and the appointment was simply part of the recovery process.

“It doesn’t change our thinking,” Schneider said before Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “It gives him and us some clarity.”

Toronto began the night with the best record in the American League and a four-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees with 13 to play.

The 27-year-old Bichette, a two-time All-Star, was injured Sept. 6 on a play at home plate against the Yankees and landed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 7.

The Blue Jays have stressed patience, but Schneider acknowledged Bichette could return at DH before he's ready to play defense.

“In a perfect world, if he can come back and play short, great,” Schneider said. “We’ll see how this goes. With how he’s moving, it seems to me that hitting will be a little bit in front of everything else. I think we’ll know more tomorrow or the next day, but if we can get his bat back, hell yeah, I’ll take that.”

Bichette was having a strong season before the injury, batting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and an .840 OPS in 139 games. He leads the majors in hits and doubles .

Bichette, who can become a free agent after the World Series this year, is the son of former major league slugger Dante Bichette.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette seeks second opinion on injured knee and could return at DH
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On