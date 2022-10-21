Home / Sports / Others / Bottom-placed Patna Pirates face off against table-topper Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Bottom-placed Patna Pirates face off against table-topper Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Published on Oct 21, 2022 05:03 PM IST

The Dabangs have been great in both raids and defense and their opponent will have to outshine them in both the departments to have a chance of victory.

 Patna Pirates lost a close match 32-33 against Tamil Thalaivas on Monday.(getty images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Patna Pirates are currently at the bottom of the points table in Pro Kabaddi League(PKL). On Friday, they will be up against Dabang Delhi who are the top placed team.

On Monday, Patna Pirates had lost a close match 32-33 against Tamil Thalaivas despite great play by raider Rohit Gulla who had won 11 points for his team. The Pirates had a lead over the Thalaivas for the most part of the match but a heroic performance by raider Himanshu Singh who won them 11 points ensured their victory in the match.

On the other side, Dabang Delhi are having a great season so far as they have been unbeaten so far in the league. The defending champions would look to continue their winning momentum as they look for their sixth consecutive win. The Dabangs have been great in both raids and defense and their opponent will have to outshine them in both the departments to have a chance of victory.

Here are the live streaming details of the match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi

Where will the match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi be played?

The match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be played in Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi start?

The match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi

Which TV Channels will broadcast the match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi?

The match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where can I watch the live stream of the match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi?

The live stream of the match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi can be watched on Disney+Hotstar.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

pro kabaddi league patna pirates dabang delhi

