Amit Panghal loses in quarters of Boxam International in Spain
World championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) on Thursday bowed out of the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain after being upstaged by European Games champion Gabriel Escobar in the quarterfinals.
The Olympic-bound Panghal, who is also an Asian Games and Asian Championships gold-medallist, went down in a split verdict to make a surprisingly early exit from the tournament.
Earlier, Asian champion Pooja Rani (75kg) entered the semifinals to secure a medal but two-time world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) bowed out after a quarterfinal loss
In late night bouts on Wednesday, Olympic-bound Rani defeated Italian Assunta Canfora to join the seasoned M C Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and debutant Jasmine (57kg) in the last-four stage. The three had won their quarterfinals earlier in the day.
Rani is a three-time Asian medallist and also a 2014 Asian Games bronze-winner.
However, Borgohain, who has also qualified for the Tokyo Games, lost 0-5 to Russia's Saadat Dalgatova to make a surprisingly early exit from the tournament.
Asian bronze-winner Manisha Moun (57kg) was another Indian to be ousted from contention when she was defeated 0-5 by Italian Irma Testa in the quarterfinals.
On Thursday, apart from Panghal, seven other Indian male boxers will fight it out to make the medal rounds.
The list comprises the Olympic-bound five of Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar ( 91kg) along with Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg) and Sanjeet (91kg).
Boxers from 17 countries, including Russia, USA, Italy, Kazakhstan and Spain, are participating in the event.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Panghal loses in quarters of Boxam International in Spain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters, India's campaign over at WTT Contender Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My sister-in-law was my biggest inspiration: Rahul Chaudhari
- With the advent of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, the indigenous sport has witnessed a major transition – from one that was closely followed in rural areas to a topic that was discussed over dinner in metro cities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Detectives look at SUV's 'black box' from Tiger Woods crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom enters semis of Spanish tourney; assured of medal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WTT Contender Doha: Sharath off to a flying start; Sathiyan bows out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Kaushik enters quarters of Spanish boxing tourney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom appointed as chairperson of AIBA champions and veterans committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freak injury forces Sonam to pull out of Rome event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes unveils car for Hamilton's record-breaking F1 bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bahrain runner Jepkosgei banned for faking car crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manisha Keer records her best World Cup finish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manika, Sreeja advance into final round of singles qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox