Boxing in race for survival in the Olympics

Boxing’s future as an Olympic sport hangs in the balance while World Boxing (WB) – the new international federation – is trying to increase membership and get formal recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by the year end. Boxing is not on the initial programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and a decision on its inclusion will be made by early next year. World Boxing President Boris van der Vorst. (REUTERS)

Boxing’s world governing body – International Boxing Association (IBA) -- was stripped of its recognition by IOC in 2019 over issues related to its governance model, lack of financial transparency, refereeing and judging. IOC organised the boxing competition at the Tokyo Games and the Paris Olympics. IOC has made it clear that it will not give recognition to IBA, and boxing will be organised at LA Games only if a new world body takes centre stage.

Days after the Asian Boxing Confederation (ABC) voted against joining WB at its extraordinary congress in Al-Ain, UAE, WB’s Dutch president Boris van der Vorst was here at Sunday’s Olympic Council of Asia meeting to garner support from the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Asia. Top OCA officials also made a strong pitch in support for WB at the general assembly.

Van der Vorst says time is of essence, but sounded confident that WB will be able to fulfil the criteria stipulated by IOC to give recognition as boxing’s world governing body.

“We are the only pathway now to keeping boxing in the Olympic movement. I think we are in good shape but we need more global representation and that’s why I am here,” Van der Vorst told HT.

“Time is running out; to be re-included in the Olympic programme for LA ‘28, boxing needs an international body that can take care of the sport. World Boxing is the body. The re-inclusion will take place in March next year. So, by the end of this year we need to get official recognition. We are working hard to achieve that,” he said.

“We have 45 approved members and a lot of national federations are applying. The process is on. We are covering all five continents. We will get there.”

The inaugural WB Congress was held in November 2023 when 27 members across five continents joined them. As far as membership is concerned, progress has been slow. Despite WB enjoying IOC’s support, it has been difficult to wean away members from IBA – led by Russia’s Umar Kremlev – especially in Africa and Asia. The IBA president is doing everything possible to keep the flock together.

Under Kremlev, IBA has unveiled new big-ticket tournaments with significant increases in prize money for marquee events like the World Championships. For the next four-year competition cycle, IBA has announced an ambitious programme promising to invest a whopping $80 million in prize money. It includes a new IBA Team World Cup and the IBA Champions’ Night – IBA’s flagship pro-style event. That is not all. IBA also unveiled another plan to financially reward Paris Olympics medallists, competitors ranked till 5th, their federations and coaches.

“It’s big money coming from the IBA for boxers, federations and officials. So, national federations have a difficult choice to make,” an Asian boxing official said on condition of anonymity. “They have gone big on promotion of the sport. The Olympics come every four years. Can they afford to lose that kind of money?” he asked.

At the Asian Boxing Confederation meeting, the resolution to join WB was defeated 21-14. Of the 43 Asian boxing federations, only nine, including India, have joined World Boxing. IBA has a stranglehold on boxing federations in Africa. Out of the 50 federations in Africa listed with IBA, one (Nigeria) has taken the plunge.

Crucial role for India

No matter how chaotic the times are, the tag of an Olympic sport is important for amateur boxing to survive. And that’s the bait WB is casting.

“The Asian confederation is part of IBA at this moment. The national federations can always apply as individual members. Already nine Asian federations have joined WB and more and more are applying.”

India switched to WB in May though it has not severed its association with IBA. WB’s competition calendar has just started and cutting ties with IBA would impact the boxers.

Van der Vorst sees India playing a pivotal role in shaping WB. BFI president Ajay Singh met him on the sidelines of the OCA meet.

“Asia and India will have an important voice within world boxing and India hopefully will be part of the committee on board. Mr Singh is doing a great job by taking a more leading role in the region.

“It’s a transitional period and you have to give boxers all possibilities to compete. We are focussing on developing an excellent calendar and giving plenty of opportunities to all regions.”

IOC, Ajay Singh said, has made it clear it will not cut out boxing from LA ‘28 by itself, but a viable world body must emerge for the sport.

“So, it’s important that an alternative world body is set up; if that doesn’t happen in a timely manner, boxing will not be represented in the Olympics. During my interactions at the ASBC Congress, every country said we need to see boxing as a part of the Olympic movement. We need to work together,” he said.