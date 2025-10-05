Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
Brewers' Jackson Chourio "optimistic" after MRI on hamstring

Reuters
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 04:50 am IST

MILWAUKEE Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was optimistic after exiting with a hamstring issue during Saturday's victory over the Chicago Cubs in the opener of their National League Division Series, but manager Pat Murphy was more cautious.

Chourio was removed in the second inning after legging out an infield single that put Milwaukee in front 9-1. It was his third hit of the game as the Brewers batted around in each of the first two innings on the way to a 9-3 win.

Chourio, who missed almost all of August with a strained right hamstring, was removed for pinch runner Isaac Collins after being examined by training staff. Chourio had right hamstring tightness and underwent an MRI.

"They haven't said anything," Chourio said afterward through a translator. "We're still waiting. But physically I feel good, and I feel in a position where I'm ready to keep going and keep competing."

""I feel good right now," he said. "Compared to the last time that this happened, I feel like I'm in a very good position."

Murphy was more guarded in his assessment.

"Obviously, it's real scary," Murphy said. "Having that same hamstring injury to the same leg, we're hoping that it's something he can come back from soon."

Chourio doesn't have to be ready to play again until 9:08 p.m. ET Monday, when the Cubs and Brewers begin Game 2 of their best-of-five series.

Chourio doubled to open a six-run first inning as the Brewers erased a 1-0 deficit. He capped the inning with a two-run single as the Brewers sent 11 batters to the plate and chased Cubs starter Matthew Boyd.

The Brewers added three runs in the second, capped by Chourio's third hit in two innings. He became the first player in MLB history to deliver three hits in the first two innings of a postseason game.

The 21-year-old Chourio hit .270 with 21 homers and 78 RBI in his second season in the majors. After missing 29 games with his right hamstring issue, he played in 25 games from Aug. 30 to Sept. 28 and posted a .240 average with four homers and 11 RBI.

As a team, the Brewers have overcome a variety of injuries on the way route to the best overall record in baseball with a franchise-record 97 victories.

"I haven't been able to check in on yet, but it's kind of like what ‘Murph' preaches: Next man up," said outfielder Blake Perkins. "If he can't be in there on Monday, then someone else will be in there doing their job."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

