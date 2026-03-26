Candidates 2026 venue row explained: Cyprus chess chief hits out at Koneru Humpy as FIDE responds with FAQ

The upcoming Candidates 2026 have been facing scrutiny over the tournament's venue. It is set to be held in Cyprus, which is in proximity to the ongoing Gulf conflict. On March 1, a British airbase was also hit in the country. FIDE has decided to stick to the venue, but the players aren't happy with it.

To make matters worse for FIDE, Koneru Humpy decided to withdraw from the tournament, citing security concerns. In an interview, Humpy also questioned if FIDE really cared about player safety and asked if they would host tournaments in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Hympy was slammed by the chief of Cyprus's chess federation.

Also Read: Candidates 2026 venue row deepens as Hikaru Nakamura points to Cyprus power outage

Meanwhile, American GM Hikaru Nakamura also highlighted the dire situation in Cyprus in a post on X, stating that the country was experiencing constant power outages.

Dutch GM Anish Giri took a dig at FIDE after the body released a statement, addressing security concerns.

Here's what Koneru Humpy said - Speaking to the Times of India, she said, "I think decisions like this should take into account not just logistics, but also how players feel. Level 3 Travel Advisory issued by the US and UK Department of State urging travellers to reconsider travel to Cyprus in light of the ongoing tensions and the recent drone attack, I do not feel this can be a sporting venue for such a world-class tournament."

"If they feel [Cyprus] is right, they should also conduct tournaments in places like Jammu & Kashmir, which is also considered as Level 3. We do have beautiful locations, lavish resorts, hotels… is that what we need for a chess tournament?"

Cyprus Chess Federation chief slams Koneru Humpy - Taking to X, Cyprus chess chief Criton Tornaritis wrote, "As President of the Cyprus Chess Federation, I am sincerely disappointed by Koneru Humpy’s decision to withdraw, citing that Cyprus is ’not safe’".

"The 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament is one of the largest and most important chess events in the world.

"This claim is simply incorrect.

"Spreading unfounded concerns harms the sport and shows a lack of respect for the organizers and the players who are participating.

"At the highest level of chess, decisions should be based on calculation and facts—not fear or misinformation.

"It was a bad move."

Hikaru Nakamura questions FIDE Taking to X, Nakamura wrote, "It's not a good sign when power goes out completely in parts of Cyprus and doesn't come back for an extended period of time..."

FIDE's statement After Humpy's withdrawal, FIDE released a safety manual. According to the FAQ, FIDE stated, "Cyprus is a safe country to travel. There is no emergency situation, and the country continues to operate normally. The Organising Committee is in constant coordination with the relevant national authorities and benefits from full support at the highest level. All necessary measures are in place to ensure a secure, comfortable, and well-organised environment for all participants, media, and guests."

"The risk is extremely low and overstated. Power shortages in Cyprus are very rare and typically short-lived. For example, a recent incident, which caused outages in some areas of Cyprus on March 13, lasted only several minutes before full restoration. In addition, the tournament venue - Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort - is fully equipped with backup power generators, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the event", it added.