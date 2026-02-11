Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Catcher Tyler Stephenson wins arbitration case against the Reds and will get $6.8 million

    Published on: Feb 11, 2026 1:29 AM IST
    AP
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Catcher Tyler Stephenson wins arbitration case against the Reds and will get $6.8 million
    Catcher Tyler Stephenson wins arbitration case against the Reds and will get $6.8 million

    Catcher Tyler Stephenson wins arbitration case against the Reds and will get $6.8 million

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Catcher Tyler Stephenson won his salary arbitration case against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday and will earn $6.8 million instead of the team's offer of $6.55 million offer.

    Players lead 6-1 in cases thus far and up to six more decisions are possible.

    Josh Gordon, Allen Ponak and Chris Cameron made the decision one day after listening to arguments.

    A decision in the case of Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers was expected later Tuesday.

    Stephenson hit .239 with 13 homers and 50 RBIs in 88 games last year, sidelined from mid-March until May 2 by a strained left oblique and between Aug. 15 and Sept. 5 by a broken left thumb sustained while catching a pitch from Hunter Greene during a game against Milwaukee.

    He earned $4.925 million last year.

    Stephenson turns 30 in August and can become a free agent after this year’s World Series. He has a .261 average with 63 homers and 258 RBIs in six major league seasons, all with the Reds.

    Detmers argued for $2.925 million and the Angels for $2.625 million in a hearing before Robert Herman, Samantha Tower and Scott Buchheit.

    Detmers, 26, was moved to the bullpen last year and went 5-3 with a 3.96 ERA and three saves in 61 relief appearances, earning $1.825 million.

    Detmers pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay on May 10, 2022, in his 11th major league start. He is 21-31 with a 4.77 ERA in five major league seasons with the Angels.

    Three players remain scheduled for hearings this week: Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic , Milwaukee catcher Willson Contreras and Miami right-hander Calvin Faucher .

    Withheld decisions to be unsealed this week involve Toronto left-hander Eric Lauer and Atlanta left-hander Dylan Lee .

    MLB: /hub/MLB

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
    News/Sports/Others/Catcher Tyler Stephenson Wins Arbitration Case Against The Reds And Will Get $6.8 Million
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes