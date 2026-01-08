Clément Noël triumphs in World Cup night slalom, dashing Eduard Hallberg's hopes

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy — Olympic champion Clément Noël secured his first victory of the season as he won a World Cup night slalom on Wednesday, spoiling Eduard Hallberg's hopes of ending Finland's drought.

Hallberg had led after the first run and the Finnish prodigy was looking to secure a first World Cup men’s victory for his country in nearly 20 years but ended up splitting two French skiers in Madonna Di Campiglio.

Noël, who was third after the first run, finished 0.12 seconds ahead of Hallberg and 0.37 ahead of compatriot Paco Rassat.

It was Noël's first win in nearly a year, since triumphing in a slalom last January, and comes after two second places this season.

“Winning is way different than being second or third,” Noël said. "I knew that in the beginning of the season I was skiing OK, but in training I kept getting better and better the last few weeks. So I was confident that the skiing was there. And just to show it in races, it’s something different.

“But today, everything went well. I was not fully happy with my first run, but the second run was really nice. This night race here in Madonna Di Campiglio is always really cool.”

In November, Hallberg earned Finland’s first World Cup men’s podium result since 2007 by finishing third in his home race in Levi and the 22-year-old was delighted to move a step up the podium.

“It means a lot, it means really a lot,” he said. "Of course a bit bitter to lose with 12 hundredths to the win, but still really happy with the day.

“After the first run, all by myself up there, it was a bit of an unusual experience, but I still think it was pretty exciting and fun ... I mean couple mistakes, but still like decent skiing, and to reach the podium ... it’s amazing.”

The slalom at next month's Milan Cortina Winter Olympics is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Bormio.

There are three more slalom races scheduled for this month, in a packed January calendar.

