Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

D Gukesh breaks down, devastated and crushed after shock Tata Chess Masters tie-breaker defeat to R Praggnanandhaa

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 03, 2025 10:10 AM IST

D Gukesh was devastated after his tie-breaker defeat to R Praggnanandhaa at the Tata Chess Masters, in Wijk aan Zee.

History was created on Sunday in Wijk aan Zee as R Praggnanandhaa defeated D Gukesh in the playoffs to win the Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025 title. Both grandmasters were left disappointed in Round 13 as they lost their games. Arjun Erigaisi was in resurgent form and beat Gukesh in 31 moves. Meanwhile, Vincent Keymer edged past R Praggnanandhaa in a seven-hour marathon.

D Gukesh was left shellshocked.
D Gukesh was left shellshocked.

Then in the blitz playoffs, Gukesh won the first game, but then lost the next two to Praggnanandhaa, who reigned supreme. Gukesh was devastated by the result, and those emotions were totally visible on his face. The reigning defending world champion was earlier in sole lead, but poor results towards the end saw him end up in a tie-breaker position and then it came crashing down in the playoffs.

Also Read: ‘I noticed D Gukesh… He was 12 then…’: Magnus Carlsen spills the beans on discovering India No. 1 for the first time

The final tie-breaker game saw Gukesh run out of time as he gave up, with a shellshocked expression on his face. The fans didn’t expect Gukesh to be in this position, nor did the 18-year-old. Gukesh fell back on his seat and looked up at the ceiling, leaving Praggnanandhaa stunned.

Here is the video of a devastated D Gukesh:

The Challengers section was won by GM Thai Dai Van Nguyen. In the third game of the tie-breaker, Praggnanandhaa copied Ding Liren’s strategy of the London System, as that was his opening. Initially, Gukesh got to a pawn-up endgame, but then he couldn’t find the winning 30…Bd6! Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa bagged his pawn back. The pair, also good friends, were in a dead-equal position, knight and three pawns vs knight and three pawns. It went down the wire as Gukesh ultimately ran out of time and lost with a painful blunder.

Speaking after his win, Praggnanandhaa said, “When I came here, I wanted to win the event. But the field was very strong. I didn’t really think about it much until yesterday. Can’t really express… I’m really happy.”

Commenting on Arjun’s win, he said, “I didn’t really expect (Arjun to beat Gukesh). Because at some point felt that Gukesh was actually better. When I saw the result (of Gukesh vs Arjun), I had already misplayed and I was in such a difficult position that I could not really do much than sit and defend. I didn’t think practically I had any chance in my own position.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On