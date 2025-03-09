D Gukesh opens up on early financial struggles, maintains cautious approach on Freestyle Chess: ‘It was quite difficult'

Since his World Chess Championship victory in December last year, D Gukesh has been scripting new heights. Recently, the 18-year-old became India No. 1 and also became World No. 3 in the FIDE rankings. World Chess Champion D Gukesh hands over a memento to his parents J Padmakumari and Rajnikanth.(PTI)

Recently, Gukesh attended India Today Conclave 2025, and opened up on the early struggles his parents had to face, so that he could become a professional chess player. “I remember my parents’ friends sponsoring me to play tournaments abroad. It was quite difficult at that time, and we had a lot of help from very, very nice and selfless people. Now, the last year was financially very good for us,” he said.

“I think it means a lot to me that my parents don’t have to think about money anymore. We can lead a comfortable life, not struggle like before.”

After his victory in Singapore against Ding Liren, Gukesh skipped 2024’s year-ending World Rapid and Blitz Championship, and returned to action in Wijk aan Zee at the Tata Masters, where he came second after losing to R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-breaker round.

D Gukesh unsure about Freestyle Chess

After the Tata Masters, he was in action at the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Grand Slam event, where he endured a winless run. Speaking on Freestyle Chess performance, he said, “I don’t think much about it. Freestyle is exciting, and I’m happy to play it. But it’s too early to say where it’s going. We’ve had just two serious tournaments in freestyle so far.”

“I wish freestyle becomes big, but I don’t see it taking over standard chess. The history and legacy of classical chess give it more value. The World Championship cycle still holds the biggest importance for now. Freestyle is a great addition to classical, rapid, and blitz. But yeah, we just have to see how it works. I’m open to all,” he added.

Gukesh’s victory last year also saw him become the youngest-ever world champion in history and India’s second, after Viswanathan Anand. Anand also deserves plenty of credit due to role as WACA mentor.