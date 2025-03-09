Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

D Gukesh opens up on early financial struggles, maintains cautious approach on Freestyle Chess: ‘It was quite difficult'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 09, 2025 02:25 PM IST

D Gukesh revealed the early financial struggles faced by his parents, when they were trying to help him succeed in his road to becoming the World Champion.

Since his World Chess Championship victory in December last year, D Gukesh has been scripting new heights. Recently, the 18-year-old became India No. 1 and also became World No. 3 in the FIDE rankings.

World Chess Champion D Gukesh hands over a memento to his parents J Padmakumari and Rajnikanth.(PTI)
World Chess Champion D Gukesh hands over a memento to his parents J Padmakumari and Rajnikanth.(PTI)

Recently, Gukesh attended India Today Conclave 2025, and opened up on the early struggles his parents had to face, so that he could become a professional chess player. “I remember my parents’ friends sponsoring me to play tournaments abroad. It was quite difficult at that time, and we had a lot of help from very, very nice and selfless people. Now, the last year was financially very good for us,” he said.

Also Read: D Gukesh’s winning mentality analysed by chess legend Viswanathan Anand in massive claim: ‘If you’re his opponent, you…’

“I think it means a lot to me that my parents don’t have to think about money anymore. We can lead a comfortable life, not struggle like before.”

After his victory in Singapore against Ding Liren, Gukesh skipped 2024’s year-ending World Rapid and Blitz Championship, and returned to action in Wijk aan Zee at the Tata Masters, where he came second after losing to R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-breaker round.

D Gukesh unsure about Freestyle Chess

After the Tata Masters, he was in action at the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Grand Slam event, where he endured a winless run. Speaking on Freestyle Chess performance, he said, “I don’t think much about it. Freestyle is exciting, and I’m happy to play it. But it’s too early to say where it’s going. We’ve had just two serious tournaments in freestyle so far.”

“I wish freestyle becomes big, but I don’t see it taking over standard chess. The history and legacy of classical chess give it more value. The World Championship cycle still holds the biggest importance for now. Freestyle is a great addition to classical, rapid, and blitz. But yeah, we just have to see how it works. I’m open to all,” he added.

Gukesh’s victory last year also saw him become the youngest-ever world champion in history and India’s second, after Viswanathan Anand. Anand also deserves plenty of credit due to role as WACA mentor.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On