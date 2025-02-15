D Gukesh’s chief trainer sends Norway Chess challenge to Magnus Carlsen, lays down 2025 plans for India No. 1

For D Gukesh, Norway Chess 2025 will be about showcasing his domination in the classical format. The reigning world champion had a winless run at the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, and finished in eighth position. Norway Chess 2025 is scheduled for May 26-June 6, fans will get to see Gukesh face the likes of Arjun Erigaisi, Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura and Wei Yi. D Gukesh and Magnus Carlsen after a game.

Speaking to ChessBase India at the sidelines of the first Freestyle Grand Slam Tour event, Grzegorz Gajewski, who is also D Gukesh’s chief trainer, opened up on the India No. 1 ambitions for 2025.

“Well, we always have a slightly different view. Like I remember, maybe I mentioned this like in some other interview, like one of the first times, I mean, when we were in Norway Chess for the first time when we were there together, he was telling me that he wanted to be in top-10 till the end of the year. And I told him, okay, don't think about it like that. It's about becoming a better player. It's about learning, it's not about the results, don't make it about the results. And he was listening very gently and became the top player within the next two months. The top-10 player,” he said.

“So I think for this year it's similar. For me, the most important role is for him to learn and to improve. And obviously we will be trying to add some new elements to his game. And for him it's also important, but for him it's also important to win the events and ideally to dominate, if it's possible to dominate definitely we'll give it a try but at the very least to win a couple of close tournaments.”

Meanwhile, Gajewski was also asked about Gukesh’s aim at Norway Chess, to which the Polish GM had a straightforward reply. In a message to all of Gukesh’s competitors, he said, “Sure we're not coming there to learn. I mean we're learning all the time but we're coming there to win.”

The second leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour will take place in Paris, and is scheduled for April 8-15. D Gukesh hasn’t confirmed his participation yet, but is an automatic qualifier, due to being reigning world champion.