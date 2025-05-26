D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen, Norway Chess 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Round 1 match live

D Gukesh is six months removed from when he lifted the FIDE World Championship title, but it has taken that long for him to return to competitive classical chess action. It couldn’t be a sterner test that awaits him in his first game since beating Ding Liren in that historic game 14 in Singapore, as he runs into the behemoth that is Magnus Carlsen, at the greatest of all time’s home tournament at Norway Chess in Stavanger. D Gukesh and Magnus Carlsen during a match in 2023.

Gukesh became the youngest world champion when he won in Singapore, and is considered one of the finest talents, especially in the classical format where his calculation abilities really come in to play. However, Carlsen is a historically dominant player, and is widely considered to still be the best proponent of classical chess in the world. While the number one Norwegian has taken a step back from competitive classical chess as he chooses to expend his energies elsewhere, he still enters Norway Chess as the favourite.

Gukesh will have the black pieces, but Carlsen will have the advantage of starting with the white pieces against his younger counterpart.

Gukesh vs Carlsen will be the headline match on day one of the event, with Arjun Erigaisi starting things off against Chinese GM Wei Yi, before an all-American battle between Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura.

The last time Carlsen and Gukesh met was in the FIDE World Cup 2023 quarterfinal, where Carlsen beat his young opponent 1.5-0.5 to progress. In their history, Gukesh has lost once to Carlsen in classical, drawing three games, and is looking for his first win.

With this Gukesh’s first classical game since his world title, here are all the streaming details:

Where will D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 match take place?

D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 match will take place at Finansparken in Stavanger, Norway.

When will D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 match take place?

Norway Chess 2025 will begin at 8:30 PM IST, with D GUkesh vs Magnus Carlsen expected to begin around 10:30 PM.

Where will D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 match be streamed?

D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen Norway Chess 2025 match will be streamed on SonyLiv in India, as well as on Chess.com and their streaming channels on YouTube and Twitch.