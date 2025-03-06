Menu Explore
Darius Johnson scores career-high 36 points, helps UCF pull away early to beat Oklahoma State 83-70

AP |
Mar 06, 2025 08:17 AM IST

Darius Johnson scores career-high 36 points, helps UCF pull away early to beat Oklahoma State 83-70

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Johnson scored a career-high 36 points and UCF won its final regular-season home game with an 83-70 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Johnson, a senior who is one of just seven players in the Big 12 to have spent four years at one school, made seven 3-pointers, 10 of 18 overall from the floor and all nine of his free-throw attempts. He surpassed his previous career-best 33 points on his seventh 3-pointer with 4:11 to play.

UCF has won three of its last four games since ending a seven-game skid. Oklahoma State has lost two straight and four of the last five.

The Knights trailed by 10 points early in the second half before pulling away with a 32-9 run for a 69-56 lead with 6:41 remaining. Keyshawn Hall scored the first six points during the surge while Johnson hit three 3s and scored 15 points. Hall shot 10 of 12 from the foul line and finished with 18 points to go with nine rebounds and five assists.

UCF committed 19 turnovers but made 10 of 28 from long range, 27 of 30 free throws and outrebounded Oklahoma State 50-26.

Brandon Newman scored all 13 of his points in the first half but still led four in double figures for the Cowboys, who shot 38% overall.

Oklahoma State led 40-35 at the break and then scored seven straight points to push the advantage to 47-37 about two minutes into the second half.

Oklahoma State hosts Cincinnati and UCF plays at West Virginia in regular-season finales on Saturday.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. . college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and /hub/college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.

