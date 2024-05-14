Daulton Varsho's glove and bat lift Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over Orioles in 10 innings

BALTIMORE — Daulton Varsho robbed a homer with his glove, hit one with his bat and then drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning with a groundball to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. HT Image

The Blue Jays overcame two home runs by Adley Rutschman, tying the game on Varsho's solo shot in the eighth and then prevailing in extra innings. Ernie Clement led off the 10th with a bunt single off Jacob Webb that moved the automatic runner to third.

After a popout, Varsho's grounder was fielded by diving second baseman Jorge Mateo, but the Orioles — who had already turned three double plays to get out of significant jams — had no chance to pull off another.

Jordan Romano pitched the ninth and 10th. The Orioles moved their automatic runner to third on Anthony Santander's leadoff flyout, but Colton Cowser struck out looking. Jordan Westburg drew a walk, and slumping center fielder Cedric Mullins hit a routine grounder on the first pitch to end it.

Bo Bichette had three hits and a walk for the Blue Jays.

It was the first multihomer game for Rutschman, but the Orioles managed only one other hit on the night. Ryan O'Hearn nearly followed Rutschman's solo shot in the fourth with one of his own, but Varsho made a leaping catch above the wall in center field.

Toronto starter José Berrios allowed all three Baltimore hits. He struck out four and walked one in seven innings.

Corbin Burnes allowed a run and six hits in six innings for the Orioles.

Toronto was without outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Justin Turner, who have battled illness lately.

Burnes yielded a single and a walk to start the second, but a flyout and a double play ended that threat. In the fourth, the Blue Jays had men on first and third with one out, but Daniel Vogelbach grounded out and Alejandro Kirk struck out.

Vogelbach singled home a run in the sixth to tie it, but with one out and men on first and second, Kirk bounced into a double play.

Rutschman's second homer came in the bottom of the sixth, but Yennier Cano allowed Varsho's seventh home run of the season in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: C Danny Jansen was out because of back spasms.

Orioles: Baltimore activated OF Austin Hays from the injured list.

UP NEXT

Kyle Bradish starts for the Orioles on Tuesday night against Toronto's Chris Bassitt in the middle game of this series. Baltimore has not lost any of its past 16 series against AL East foes .

