Diksha, Hitaashee finish inside top 10 in Australia

Gold Coast , The Indian duo of Diksha Dagar and Hitaashee Bakshi finished in the top-10 at the Australian Women's PGA Championship here.

Diksha carded a final round of 1-over 72 to end the week as the top Indian with a Tied-7 finish at a total of 8-under par.

Hitaashee also had a good end to the week, finishing Tied-9 after carding 2-over 73 in her final round for a total score of 7-under par.

Local star Hannah Green made it three titles in three events, sealing her second LET title and third title of 2026 with a final score of 16-under par.

Green carded a final round of 2-under 69 to end the week four strokes clear of her closest rivals Casandra Alexander and Alexandra Fosterling.

Diksha started her final round with a bogey on the first hole before making her first birdie of the day on the fourth hole.

Dagar dropped shots with bogeys on the fifth, eighth and ninth holes to be 2-over par in nine holes.

Late birdies on the 17th and 18th holes allowed her to pick up two strokes and close the day with a total of 8-under par.

This top-10 finish is the second time Diksha Dagar has finished in the top 10 this season, having played only five events.

In her final round Dagar found the fairway on all but two holes and also made greens in regulation in 15 out of 18 holes.

Hitaashee suffered an early setback in her final round, dropping two shots with a double bogey on the second hole, followed by two more shots with consecutive bogeys on the third and fourth holes. She made her first birdie of the day on the sixth hole.

Bakshi went on to drop shots on the 10th and 12th holes as well but birdies on the 11th, 15th and 16th holes helped her limit the damage and hold on for a card of 73 and finished T-9 finish.

The strong week ends Bakshi's run of missed cuts in the 2026 LET season.

The other Indian in the field who made the cut was Pranavi Urs.

After a difficult three days Urs carded her first under par round of the week on the final day. She shot 2-under 69 to end the week at T-48.

Her total score was 4-over par.

In her final round Urs dropped a shot early with a bogey on the second hole before finding her rhythm and making two consecutive birdies on the third and fourth holes and another birdie on the sixth.

Urs picked up strokes with birdies on the 10th, 11th and 17th holes as well.

The bogey on the 14th and a double bogey on the 18th hole limited her score despite making multiple birdies in the fourth round.

Urs has played five events this season including this week and made the cut on three occasions. Her best finish came two weeks prior at the Australian Women's Classic where she finished T-14.

Green started the fireworks in her final round with three consecutive birdies on the second, third and fourth holes before making two bogeys on the trot on the fifth and sixth holes.

Green made another birdie on the ninth hole before making her third and final bogey of the round on the 12th hole.

A late birdie on the 18th hole allowed her to close the round in style.

The 2025 LET Order of Merit winner Shannon Tan finished the week in T-17 with a total score of 5-under par.

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