Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Divya Deshmukh holds D Gukesh to draw in six-hour marathon game, shake hands in rook-and-knight vs rook endgame

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 10:00 am IST

FIDE Grand Swiss: Divya Deshmukh is currently ahead of D Gukesh with 4 points. Meanwhile, Gukesh has 3.5 points.

D Gukesh took on Divya Deshmukh in an all-Indian encounter, at the FIDE Grand Swiss in Samarkand on Friday. It was a clash between the reigning world champion and the Women's World Cup winner, and it turned out to be a six-hour marathon match, and it consisted of 103 moves.

D Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh shake hands.(X)
D Gukesh and Divya Deshmukh shake hands.(X)

The game ended in a rook-and-knight versus rook endgame. Gukesh had the advantage with the rook-and-knight, but Divya defended with grit and precision. She held her ground for over 100 moves, and it was a perfect reflection of her strong defense.

Also Read: D Gukesh almost breaks down after losing to teenager, Indian GM shellshocked after hattrick of defeats - Watch

The pair could have agreed to a draw earlier, but Gukesh kept up the momentum, hoping for a win. In the end, he offered a draw and Divya accepted it.

Although Gukesh had the advantageous position, it looked like Divya was in better control. She even let Gukesh capture a free knight for a pawn in move 55. It left Gukesh with a rook and knight, vs Divya's rook and a pawn.

Divya is currently ahead of Gukesh with 4 points. Meanwhile, Gukesh has 3.5 points. Matthias Bluebaum is at the joint-lead (six points) with Nihal Sarin.

Gukesh became the World Champion in December last year, when he defeated Ding Liren in Singapore. The win also saw him become the youngest-ever FIDE World Champion. He hasn't been in good form lately and has lost three games in a row in the ongoing tournament. Despite his patchy form, Gukesh has also registered some big wins this year, against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. But since becoming the world champion, Gukesh has also been facing tougher competition as opponents are more motivated to face him.

Meanwhile, Divya defeated Koneru Humpy recently in an all-Indian final at the Women's Chess World Cup. The victory also saw her become India's 88th Grandmaster. She also became the fourth Indian woman to become a GM, and she also qualified for the Candidates tournament.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Divya Deshmukh holds D Gukesh to draw in six-hour marathon game, shake hands in rook-and-knight vs rook endgame
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On