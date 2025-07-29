Divya Deshmukh stunned, says 'need time to process’ Chess World Cup title: ‘It was fate, me becoming Grandmaster this wa

Divya Deshmukh defeated Koneru Humpy at the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final on Monday, and the win also saw the 19-year-old become India’s 88th Grandmaster. The final began with both classical games on Saturday and Sunday ending in draws. India's chess player Divya Deshmukh after winning the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 title.(FIDE/Anna Shtourman)

But it was Divya, who came out on top in the tie-breaker round, winning 1.5-0.5. The first Rapid game ended in a draw, and in the next, she sealed a sensational win with the Black pieces to take the title.

‘I need time to process it’: Divya Deshmukh

Speaking after her win, an emotional Divya said, “I need time to process it. I think it was fate, me getting the Grandmaster title this way. Because before this, I didn’t even have one norm, and before this tournament, I was thinking ‘Oh, where can I get my norm’ and now I’m a Grandmaster.”

Remaining humble and showing her competitive spirit, she said, “I definitely need to learn endgames. I’m pretty sure at some point I messed it up. I’m not sure how. It should have been an easy win. I think I should not allow g4. But I think maybe I should just go rook a3, rook f3, rook g3, and that should be a win.”

“It definitely means a lot. But of course, there’s uh there’s a lot more to achieve. So this I’m hoping this is just a start,” she further added.

It was a battle of nerves between the pair in what was also an all-Indian final. Divya put Humpy under pressure in the opening tie-breaker and then edged for the kill in the return match. The game shifted to Divya’s side in the 40th move, and then Humpy also ran out of time and blundered in the endgame. Humpy also saw her time running out in the tie-breaker opener.

After her win, Divya was immediately in tears, and got extremely emotional. She then went straight to her mother, and the pair hugged. Meanwhile, she continued crying as her mother calmed her down.