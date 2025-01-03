‘Downplayed Magnus’ attacks on Viswanathan Anand’: FIDE CEO destroys Carlsen after controversial Rapid and Blitz C’ship

Israeli Grandmaster Emil Sutovsky is currently at war with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The 47-year-old FIDE CEO caught everyone’s attention on X, formerly on Twitter, during the World Rapid Championship’s jeans scandal. When the jeans scandal happened, Carlsen accused FIDE of threatening players participating in the Freestyle Chess Tour that they would not be included in the World C’ship cycle. Responding to Carlsen’s claim, Sutovsky took to X and denied that FIDE threatened players and urged fans to ask D Gukesh, who is also part of the Freestyle Chess Players Club. Magnus Carlsen recently criticised Vishwanathan Anand's role as FIDE deputy president.

Then Sutovsky attacked Carlsen on X once again after the Norwegian shared the World Blitz title with Ian Nepomniachtchi. Carlsen and the Russian Grandmaster faced each other in the final, and the sudden death failed to decide a winner. In a video which has gone viral on social media, Carlsen can be heard telling Ian to “play short draws” if FIDE didn’t allow them to share the title.

Reacting to the year-ended World Rapid and Blitz Championship on X, Sutovsky took an indirect dig at Carlsen. First, he questioned why streamers and media platforms ‘downplayed’ Carlsen’s criticism of chess legend Viswanathan Anand. The World No. 1 had stated after his jeans scandal that the Indian wasn’t fit for the FIDE’s deputy president role. Sutovsky then went on to point out that it was easier for streamers to attack him, rather than fight with Indian chess fans, who were defending Anand.

“It is funny how some platforms/streamers downplay the "we can just keep making draws" case. Exactly as they downplayed Magnus' attacks on Vishy 3 days before. As it did not happen. Of course it is easier to fight me than Indian fans. Of course now they will try to shift focus or pretend it was just a joke,” he wrote.

Then, he went on to dissect the Freestyle Chess Tour, and criticised Carlsen indirectly. Carlsen is a co-founder of the Grand Slam Tour, along with German entrepreneur Jan Buettner.

“Entire PR strategy is in play. So, first you own the part of the major platform/company, then you employ influential people on your projects, then you invite players to the Tour you own based on your judgment, and then all these quasi-independents are on your side, and you can sort of do whatever you want. Not quite. Social Media can't be controlled, and it is all the rage. FIDE also won't keep silent. At least I won't - and I am there to stay for quite some time,” he added.

FIDE came to an agreement with the FCPC in December, officially recognising the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour. The agreement was facilitated by the likes of Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura. A press release from the FCPC also revealed that talks for an official freestyle world c’ship was also taking place.