Draymond Green voices concern over LeBron James' foot injury: Can the Lakers survive without him?

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has shared his thoughts on the impact of LeBron James' absence on the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff hopes. James recently suffered a right foot injury during the Lakers' win over the Dallas Mavericks, with reports indicating that he could be out indefinitely.

Green, who recently returned from a minor knee injury, wished James a speedy recovery during an episode of "The Draymond Green Show." He stated that the Lakers could face difficulties without James, who is one of their top ball handlers.

"The King" reportedly heard a pop in his foot during the game against the Mavericks, but still played through the pain to help secure the victory for the Lakers. However, he was seen with a noticeable limp backstage after the game, and subsequent reports confirmed that he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Lakers have already been dealing with the absence of D'Angelo Russell, leaving Dennis Schroder as their lone playmaker. With James out, the team faces an even greater challenge as they try to make the playoffs.

Also read | LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes share a moment of admiration during Lakers game

Despite the tough road ahead, the Lakers still have several important games on their schedule, including matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Golden State Warriors. The outcome of these games could greatly impact their chances of securing a playoff spot.

As James recovers from his injury, Lakers fans are hoping that his return will be sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the team will have to work hard to overcome this challenge and keep their playoff dreams alive.