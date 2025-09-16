Duplantis soars to world record win again on dramatic night

New Delhi: Before picking up his pole and heading to the top of the runway, the Armand Duplantis routine included cooling himself with a miniature fan. The Tokyo humidity perhaps was the only irritant for the hottest property in world athletics and shining light in global sport who stamped his class again at the World Athletics Championships on Monday. Sweden's athlete Armand Duplantis makes his new world record in the men's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. (AFP)

The 25-year-old Swede has dominated the men’s pole vault to such an extent in the last five years that victory for him was a given going into the final. Having already set three world records this year, the rest of the field knew they would be done by the time Duplantis even got to the business end of his competition.

On Monday, Duplantis won his third straight world title alright, but treated the thousands of fans who had stayed back at the Japan National Stadium past 11 pm to drama and a slice of pole vault history, soaring to his 14th world record by clearing 6.30 metres.

Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, the only man to provide even a semblance of competition to Duplantis, too cleared 6 metres, but his fight ended there. While the Swedish superstar breezed through 5.55, 5.85, 6.00, 6.10 and 6.15 – just five attempts to wrap up the gold medal – Karalis, in a desperate bid to stay in the fight went up from 6.10 and 6.15 to 6.20 after failing in his first try at each height. The Duplantis show took over after that.

As murmurs went around the stadium, and surely among millions watching the action on TV worldwide, he checked with his father Greg, also his coach, and indicated the world record attempt was on. Elite pole-vaulters are a band of brothers, and there was Karalis holding up the fan for Duplantis as he prepared. What provides Duplantis a clear edge over his rivals is his ability to sprint down the runway and the mastery of technique.

But the first try wasn’t perfect, and a collective groan went up in the stadium. The second, after a pause of over five minutes, just failed as his body brushed the bar on the way down. Will the third attempt succeed? Duplantis is a true successor to the Usain Bolt aura. Asking the fans to clap to a faster rhythm, he raced down one last time. His thigh and then his vest brushed the bar, but it stayed and a roar went up even as the champion, open-mouthed in delight, landed.

An emotional Duplantis raced into the arms of Karalis, with Aussie bronze medallist Kurtis Marschall and the retiring Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie – the Swede eclipsed him with his first world record of 6.17m in February, 2020 – hoisted him. The emotion showed what this win and record meant for Duplantis, who eclipsed Sergey Bubka’s championship record with his third world title in a row. He has also won the last two Olympic gold medals.

“What Mondo has in spades is what every pole vaulter is trying to achieve,” said Sam Kendricks of USA, who came fourth. “He’s got a jump, he’s got the jets. He’s got a family that really supports him, and then he’s got a field of guys that’s really pushing him up there.”

Duplantis got on to the advert board, raising his hands in triumph, before going over to celebrate with his fiancée and family members. He took a lap around the stadium, bowing in thanks to the thousands who had witnessed a very special moment. Besides the $70,000 for the victory, he will also receive a world record bonus of $100,000.

“To give you guys this moment, it’s just amazing,” Duplantis said in an in-stadia interview.

Beamish stuns Bakkali

There was heartbreak for Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the twice Olympic and world champion in the 3000m steeplechase final. Bakkali, happy to stay at the back had brilliantly moved up and hit the front at the final water hurdle, was metres from the finish. But he paid the penalty for assuming the job was done as New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish. The Kiwi’s late burst saw him beat the champion by seven hundredths of a second, a remarkable turnout after he fell in the heat and was stamped on the face before getting up to qualify.

Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu snatched the marathon gold in a photo finish with German Amanal Petros, after both clocked 2:09.48. Simbu won by 300ths of a second.

Indians disappoint

Long jumper M Sreeshankar’s excellent season on his injury return ended in dismay after he was eliminated in the long jump qualifying stage. With a career-best 8.41m achieved in 2023, he opened with a modest 7.78m and then could only muster 7.59m and 7.70. It left the 26-year-old, with three 8m-plus jumps this season – 8.13, 8.05 and 8.06 – 14th in his group and 25th overall in a field of 36. Having made a superb return after knee surgery, the CWG and Asian Games silver medallist was left to watch China’s Zhang Ming Kun squeeze into the final as the 12th and last man with a best jump of 7.98m.

Tejas Shirse was eliminated in the 110m hurdles after ending up sixth clocking 13.57secs in the last heat. The women’s 3000m steeplechase heats saw Ankita – 11th and last in Heat 1 clocking 10:03.22secs – and Parul Chaudhary – ninth in Heat 2 at 9:22.24 – go out tamely.

On Tuesday, Sarvesh Kushare will feature in the men’s high jump final.