Dutch chess player slams FIDE ban on sneakers for World Rapid and Blitz C’ships: ‘Ignorance and old-fashioned standards’

Dutch player Anna-Maja Kazarian is a known name among chess fans. The popular Twitch streamer was fined 100 Euros by FIDE last year after she violated the dress code during the World Rapid Championship. An arbiter approached her at the venue due to her shoes, and then a complaint was filed. The FIDE felt that her shoes didn’t adhere with the set dress code. According to FIDE’s guidelines for the tournament, participants needed to wear business casual clothes. Anna-Maja Kazarian criticised FIDE.

Fast forward to December 2024, Kazarian has lashed out at FIDE for formally banning sneakers at this year’s FIDE Rapid and Blitz tournament. Taking to X, she wrote, “Seems like FIDE doubled-down after last year’s mess: NO sneakers allowed at all at the World Rapid & Blitz! It’s very frustrating to see the level of ignorance and old-fashioned standards.”

The 24-year-old also shared photos from a FIDE guide presentation for players, and it had a chapter named ‘Dress for Chess to Impress,’ which included guidelines for photos for approved outfits and what not to wear. The presentation said, “The dress code for the playing venue is Smart Business Attire, aiming for a balance between professionalism and comfort. This allows for individual expression while maintaining a consistent level of elegance.”

The presentation was made by grandmaster Ahmed Adly, who is also FIDE Athletes Commission chairman. The presentation also revealed that for men, the dress code would include suits, trousers, long-sleeve or short-sleeve shirts, polo shirts, shoes, loafers, jackets, vests, sweaters. They are also allowed to wear national traditional attire after prior approval from the FIDE Technical Delegate. Meanwhile, women players are allowed to wear suits, dresses, skirts, blouses, turtlenecks, shirts or polos, trousers or slacks, jackets, vests, sweaters, scarves, footwear (boots, flats, mid-heel or high-heel), jewelry (earrings, necklaces). They are also allowed to wear their national attire (with prior approval).

The FIDE will also fine players 200 Euros in the open section and 100 Euros for women’s events due to infringement. After the first infringement, players are allowed to participate in the current round. But a second infringement means they will be excluded from pairings for the next round.

Kazarian was the 2020 Dutch Women’s Internet Chess Champion and has also been an under-16 girls’ European Youth Champion. Her peak FIDE rating is 2320, which she notched in 2016, and she has represented her country at the Chess Olympiad and European Team Chess Championship. She bagged her first Woman Grandmaster (WGM) norm with a career-best performance rating of 2410 at the 2023-24 Dutch League.