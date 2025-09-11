SYDNEY — Joe Schmidt has made four changes to the Wallabies starting lineup to face Argentina on Saturday in a Rugby Championship match, including the injury-forced decision to give flyhalf Tane Edmed his first test start. Edmed in among 4 changes for Australia for 2nd Rugby Championship test against Argentina

Edmed made his test debut off the bench in Ireland last year and played in the Wallabies recent test against South Africa in Cape Town. He replaces 22-year-old Tom Lynagh, who has a hamstring strain.

Australia has won two of its three tests in the Rugby Championship. The Wallabies had an upset win over the World Cup champion Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg and a narrow loss in Cape Town to open the tournament before last week’s last-minute win at Townsville in north Queensland state.

Argentina is 1-2, but its victory includes a first-ever home win over the All Blacks.

In other Australia changes, Hunter Paisami was selected at inside center to replace Len Ikitau, who has a laceration on his knee that has failed to heal enough to play in the sold-out match at Sydney Football Stadium.

Paisami will partner two-try Townsville scorer Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i in the midfield.

All-time test appearance record holder James Slipper will move just one match away from becoming the first player to represent the Wallabies 150 times. He will combine with hooker Billly Pollard and tighthead prop Taniela Tupou in the front row.

Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight and skipper Harry Wilson will continue their backrow combination.

The Queensland Reds pair of hooker Josh Nasser and lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, both on the reserves bench, were named for their first tests of 2025.

“While managing injuries is always a challenge, we’re excited to have some fresh bodies who have been training hard with the group for a number of weeks and are keen to contribute," Schmidt said.

“Argentina led for the whole game in Townsville until the very end and we’re very aware of the threat they’ll pose on Saturday afternoon. We’ll need to be better than we were last week.”

Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi, meanwhile, named veteran Julián Montoya to lead the Pumas for the 50th time. His milestone test as captain features three changes from the starting XV that lost 28-24 to the Wallabies last weekend.

Contepomi promoted backrower Joaquín Oviedo to the starting side with vice captain Pablo Matera named as a finisher. Lock Guido Petti has also earned a promotion, with Franco Molina moved the the bench.

Sevens star Rodrigo Isgro replaces Townsville try-scorer Bautista Delguy on the right wing in the other change to the starting side.

Lineups:

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i, Hunter Paisami, Corey Toole, Tane Edmed, Nic White; Harry Wilson . Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Jeremy Williams, Taniela Tupou, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Reserves: Josh Nasser, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Rodrigo Isgro, Luciano Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Garcia; Joaquin Oviedo, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Petro Rubiolo, Guido Petti, Joel Sclavi, Julián Montoya , Mayco Vivas. Reserves: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Franciso Coria Marchetti, Franco Molina, Pablo Matera, Agustin Moyano, Justo Piccardo, Ignacio Mendy.

