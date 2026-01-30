EFI backs decision to send harassment-accused coach to Jordan

,New Delhi: The Equestrian Federation of India has backed its decision to send executive committee member Col Tarsem Singh Warraich, who is accused of sexual harassment and rape and currently out on bail, as coach-cum-manager of the India team for the Tent Pegging World Cup qualifiers in Jordan.

Four Indian male members are currently in Jordan competing in the World Cup qualifier. The issue came to light when a female athlete’s father lodged a complaint with the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) questioning how an individual facing such serious allegations was permitted to accompany the Indian team. The world body subsequently wrote to EFI, seeking a reply and highlighting the seriousness of the issue, as it concerns the “safety and well-being of athletes.”

The Sports Ministry on Friday said it has taken note of the matter. A Sports Ministry official told HT that EFI did not take due approval to send the India team. EFI has been under the scanner due to the ongoing court cases with regards to its governance and non-adherence to the National Sports Code.

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday sent a show cause notice to EFI (a copy of which is with HT) over matters related to “governance, selection of athletes, lack of empaneled coaches and support staff,” among others.

According to documents available with HT, Warraich was chargesheeted under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354A (sexual harassment and unwelcome physical contact), 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (attempt to commit offences) in February 2023. He was granted bail by the additional sessions fast track court in Sonepat on January 13 and was supposed to surrender on March 13.

Members of the executive committee and selection committee HT spoke to admitted that the issue was brought up during the meeting, but the consensus was that Warraich was best suited for the role.

“He is the best person for the job and we back our decision to send him to Jordan. None of the allegations have been proved and there is no embargo on his travel,” said Gen AJ Singh, member of the EFI selection committee.

Warraich, currently in Jordan, told HT, “I was reinstated by the Delhi High Court as a member of the Executive Committee and my primary job is to promote tent-pegging and ensure that the sport is functioning smoothly.”

“I can confidently say that I have done my job well, from acquiring the funding to coaching the boys in Jordan and guiding them through this performance. I am innocent until proven guilty. I have faith in the Indian legal system and the court order has not prevented me from discharging my duty. It’s the court’s job to decide whether I am guilty or not.”

In May 2024 last year, Delhi High Court reinstated the 20-member executive committee of EFI that was formed during the 2019 elections. The federation has been marred by disorder, factionalism and misgovernance. The last elections were held in 2019. Col Jaiveer Singh, secretary general of EFI, who was also reinstated by the court said, “I have been completely sidelined in decision-making. Earlier it was all part of my job, from acquiring the funding to managing hotel and travel expenditure of the squad. I did not give the go ahead for the selection of the squad or the coach-cum-manager,” Singh said.

On January 19, EFI sent a letter to SAI Target Asian Games Group Division that it wants to send an India team to Jordan at ‘no cost to the government.’

SAI then asked EFI to provide details of the selection and other relevant information regarding the team. “However, EFI did not reply back to SAI and took the team to participate in the tournament without approval from the Sports Ministry or SAI,” a Sports Ministry official, who is aware of the development, told HT.

The Sports Ministry’s approval is required for the participation of Indian teams even when the tour is not government-funded and is cleared at “no cost to the government.”

This requirement has been strictly enforced in recent times to ensure that the selection of Indian teams is carried out in a transparent and well-defined manner in accordance with the prescribed criteria. There have been instances in the past when federations have misused their authority by taking teams and support staff that may not be justified or necessary and has led to controversies overseas.

EFI has been showcaused by the Sports Ministry over governance related issues, not holding national championships, announcement of annual calendar, non-utilisation of ACTC funding in previous and current year, lack of empaneled coaches and support staff, and non submission of any concrete plan for upcoming Asian Games. They have been given 15 days to reply to the notice.

“The current issue also reflects concerns regarding the manner in which the sport is being run by the federation,” the official added.

The show cause, on January 28, raises the issue of selection for the India team for the Asian Youth Games in October. The selection “demonstrates that the malfunctioning of EFI is now explicitly hurting the interest of athletes and is resulting in potential embarrassment for the Country on the world stage.”